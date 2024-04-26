Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

San Antonio Zoo named best in Texas for third consecutive year

The recognition from the Texas Travel Awards follows a string of big projects and announcements from the facility.

By on Fri, Apr 26, 2024 at 11:47 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The San Antonio Zoo's new main entrance, inspired by the city's cultural heritage, opened in December. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
The San Antonio Zoo's new main entrance, inspired by the city's cultural heritage, opened in December.
This week, the annual Texas Travel Awards named the San Antonio Zoo the best in the state for a third consecutive year.

The award comes after 12 months of big announcements and the completion of large-scale projects at the zoo. Among those, the facility completely redesigned its main park entrance, dubbed H-E-B Plaza, inspired by the city's unique cultural heritage.

The zoo also received several multimillion-dollar donations this year with most of the money going towards its ambitious Congo Falls Project — a new gorilla habitat featuring the world's first 60-foot-tall gorilla tower. Scheduled to open next year, Congo Falls is just the first phase of a $65 million zoo expansion project.

"I am deeply grateful for the unwavering support our community has shown San Antonio Zoo and for the tireless and passionate work of our team," San Antonio Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow said in a statement. "This prestigious award belongs to our dedicated Zoo Crew and to our community."

The San Antonio Zoo's other national recognitions include being ranked best zoo in Texas in 2019 by Reader's Digest , and industry publication Blooloop naming it second best in the nation for 2022.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio startup DeLorean says it's still in operation despite quietly moving offices

By Michael Karlis

DeLorean customers rang alarm bells Monday, saying they were unable to access their deposits for the company's Alpha 5 electric vehicle.

San Antonio-based DeLorean Motors Reimagined has shuttered its headquarters

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio-based DeLorean Motors Reimagined raised at least $3 million in customer deposits to build its Alpha 5 electric vehicle, shown in this publicity shot.

San Antonio Spurs accidentally confirm team is looking to relocate downtown

By Michael Karlis

An unofficial rendering shows what a downtown Spurs arena and sports district could look like.

House candidate running to represent Uvalde dismissive of school shooting in tweet

By Michael Karlis

Brandon "AK Guy" Herrera and Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz clasp hands at a San Antonio rally on Thursday.

Texas exotic hunts are dangerously unregulated

By Amber Gobell, The Texas Observer

The scimitar-horned oryx is extinct in the wild, although a few thousand exist on private game reserves and zoos around the world.

New reporting requirements for life-saving abortions worry some doctors

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

Members of the public and media listen during the Texas Medical Board Full Board Meeting in the George H.W. Bush Building in Austin, Texas on Mar. 22, 2024. All the seats in the room were filled as everyone listened while they talked about agenda item number 28, ‘Consideration and possible action on rules regarding exceptions to the ban on abortions.’

Critics lash out at Gov. Greg Abbott for journalist's arrest at UT protest

By Michael Karlis

A view of the University of Texas Tower in Austin.

Faculty petition to hold no-confidence vote in UT-Austin president after protest response

By Robert Downey, Ikram Mohamed and William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

Protesters link arms at the University of Texas at Austin during a pro-Palestine demonstration on April 24, 2024.
More

April 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us