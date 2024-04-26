San Antonio Zoo named best in Texas for third consecutive year

click to enlarge
Jaime Monzon
The San Antonio Zoo's new main entrance, inspired by the city's cultural heritage, opened in December.
This week, the annual Texas Travel Awards named the San Antonio Zoo the best in the state
for a third consecutive year.
The award comes after 12 months of big announcements and the completion of large-scale projects at the zoo. Among those, the facility completely redesigned its main park entrance, dubbed H-E-B Plaza, inspired by the city's unique cultural heritage.
The zoo also received several multimillion-dollar donations this year
with most of the money going towards its ambitious Congo Falls Project
— a new gorilla habitat featuring the world's first 60-foot-tall gorilla tower. Scheduled to open next year, Congo Falls is just the first phase of a $65 million zoo expansion project.
"I am deeply grateful for the unwavering support our community has shown San Antonio Zoo and for the tireless and passionate work of our team," San Antonio Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow said in a statement. "This prestigious award belongs to our dedicated Zoo Crew and to our community."
The San Antonio Zoo's other national recognitions include being ranked best zoo in Texas in 2019 by Reader's Digest
, and industry publication Blooloop
naming it second best in the nation for 2022.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed