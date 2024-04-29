Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Ted Cruz's proposal to let members of Congress skip airport security hits roadblock

A colleague objected to the measure being tacked onto an FAA reauthorization bill.

By on Mon, Apr 29, 2024 at 9:51 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz speaks at a 2021 conservative conference. - Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz speaks at a 2021 conservative conference.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz's proposal to let members of Congress circumvent pesky airport checkpoints and get private screenings while traveling by air has been grounded by a fellow lawmaker, The Hill reports.

Mississippi U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the ranking Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee, issued an objection dropping Cruz's measure from the current Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill, The Hill reports, citing people familiar with the negotiations.

Cruz, a Texas Republican, drew up a proposal that would establish special, hidden-from-view security screenings for federal lawmakers, judges and cabinet members who could show they faced "credible threats." He tried to tack the provision onto the larger FAA bill for easier passage.

When Cruz introduced his proposal earlier this year, he touted it as an effort to protect public servants as they endure the chaos and carnage of the nation's airports. However, news organizations pointed out the legislation also would help he and other lawmakers from being spotted doing embarrassing shit like ... oh, you know, jetting off to Cancun during a statewide disaster.

Thompson blocked Cruz's addition to the FAA bill after the Transportation Security Administration lobbied against it, according to The Hill's unnamed source. Congressional leaders and administration officials also balked at giving special treatment to lawmakers, the news site also reports.

A top political strategist for the Airports Council International-North America trade association told Politico earlier this year that Cruz's proposal would put more stress on airports already facing “continued cuts to federal security programs that help support local law enforcement staffing."

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

2 dead, 4 hurt in shooting at San Antonio's Market Square

By Sanford Nowlin

Police reportedly opened fire after a pair of suspects began shooting at each other at a Fiesta event.

Online cockup exposes San Antonio Magazine site visitors to full-frontal nudity

By Sanford Nowlin

An ad on San Antonio Magazine's website promoting the World Naked Bike Ride's San Antonio appearance featured rather revealing details.

San Antonio startup DeLorean says it's still in operation despite quietly moving offices

By Michael Karlis

DeLorean customers rang alarm bells Monday, saying they were unable to access their deposits for the company's Alpha 5 electric vehicle.

Campuses across Texas had pro-Palestinian demonstrations. Why did only UT-Austin crack down?

By Stephen Simpson, The Texas Tribune

Pro-Palestinian protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza march through the outdoor corridors of UTSA on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

2 dead, 4 hurt in shooting at San Antonio's Market Square

By Sanford Nowlin

Police reportedly opened fire after a pair of suspects began shooting at each other at a Fiesta event.

Police detective from San Antonio suburb dismissed after domestic abuse charge

By Sanford Nowlin

Alvaro Ramirez III was arrested in far West Bexar County.

San Antonio City Council looks to ramp up protections for wild peacocks

By Michael Karlis

Wild peacocks roam around a front yard in San Antonio.

San Antonio Zoo named best in Texas for third consecutive year

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio Zoo's new main entrance, inspired by the city's cultural heritage, opened in December.
More

April 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us