Following outrage over wristband system, San Antonio's King William Fair going back to food tickets

On Wednesday, officials with the neighborhood conservation group said it will revert to a paper ticket payment system for food and drink purchases at 2024's King William Fair.
The decision comes after blowback from attendees of last week's King William Fair, who said lagging Internet connections made it hard to load money onto their passes. They also expressed anger that no other form of payment was available.
“The 2023 King William Fair did not deliver to fairgoers the experience they’ve come to know and love,” King William Association Executive Director Lisa Lynde said in a statement supplied to the Current.
The King William Association is working to rectify issues for those who experienced BlastPass problems at the 2023 fair, officials also said.
