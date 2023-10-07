BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Former San Antonio attorney Chris Pettit pleads guilty to six felony charges

Pettit, who pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges, faces up to 20 years in prison.

By on Sat, Oct 7, 2023 at 8:36 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Authorities allege that Pettit transferred client funds to his personal bank accounts instead of into financial products in an effort to enrich himself. - Shutterstock / Roman Motizov
Shutterstock / Roman Motizov
Authorities allege that Pettit transferred client funds to his personal bank accounts instead of into financial products in an effort to enrich himself.
Disgraced San Antonio estate attorney Chris Pettit pleaded guilty to six felony charges on Thursday, according to Justice Department officials.

Pettit allegedly defrauded wealthy clients, most of whom were elderly. Instead of investing his clients' funds in financial products, including high-yield bonds, as promised, he instead wired these funds to his personal bank accounts to enrich himself, authorities claim.

“Pettit would use his victimized clients’ funds to pay other client debts as well as to support an extravagant lifestyle,” according to a Justice Department statement. “The scheme resulted in an estimated loss to the victims of between $20 million and $65 million.”

The disbarred attorney pleaded guilty to six felony charges, including three felony counts of wire fraud and three felony counts of money laundering. Pettit is set to be sentenced on Jan. 11, 2024. He faces anywhere between two and 20 years in prison.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Son of Buc-ees co-founder arrested on charges he secretly recorded people using bathroom

By Michael Karlis

The suspect, Mitchell Wasek, is the 28-year-old son of Buc-ee's co-founder Donald E. Wasek.

Baptists blast Gov. Greg Abbott for trying to 'co-opt' church services to push vouchers

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott wags a finger during a San Antonio appearance touting his voucher plan.

San Antonio airport lands nonstop flights to Querétaro, Mexico

By Brandon Rodriguez

Director of airports for San Antonio Airport System Jesus Saenz announces new nonstop service to Queretaro, Mexico.

Ken Paxton retaliates over impeachment trial with endorsements against GOP incumbents

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's legal woes still aren't over.

Also in News

Bad Takes: COVID disinformation won't die, but people who ignore scientific facts just might

By Kevin Sánchez

Podcaster Joe Rogan (left) and Gov. Greg Abbott pose for a photo op in Austin. Both have done a disservice to Texans when it comes to COVID-19 and public health.

Feds sue Texas resident Elon Musk for refusing to testify in Twitter stock probe

By Michael Karlis

Musk believes he doesn't need to testify because content in his recently released biography contains "information potentially relevant to this matter," SEC attorneys claim.

Ken Paxton retaliates over impeachment trial with endorsements against GOP incumbents

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's legal woes still aren't over.

Biden administration presses forward with border wall plans in Texas, angering allies

By Sergio Mendoza Reyes, Erin Douglas and Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

What the federal government says is a levee improvement project near Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park in Mission on Jan. 12, 2022. Local immigrant advocates and environmentalists say it looks like a border wall.
More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us