Judge tosses anti-abortion groups' suit against San Antonio's Reproductive Justice Fund

San Antonio's city attorney said the suit was premature because council hasn't yet determined how the fund will be spent.

By on Fri, Apr 26, 2024 at 10:54 am

Women march through downtown San Antonio during a protest against Texas' abortion ban.
Jaime Monzon
Women march through downtown San Antonio during a protest against Texas' abortion ban.
A Bexar County judge on Thursday swatted down a suit anti-abortion activists filed to block San Antonio from using its newly created Reproductive Justice Fund to cover travel expenses for women seeking out-of-state abortions, City Attorney Andy Segovia said.

Groups including Texas Right to Life and the San Antonio Family Association filed suit last fall in Bexar County District Court, alleging the use of taxpayer money to cover abortion-related expenses violates state law. Attorneys for the city urged Judge Cynthia Marie Chapa to toss the suit because City Council hasn't yet finalized how the money will be spent.

Chapa rejected the case because it was filed prematurely, Segovia said in his statement. Once council irons out details later this year on how the money will be allocated, its spending will be in line with existing laws, he added.

"As we have said all along, any funds allocated as part of the City’s Reproductive Justice Fund will be consistent with State and Federal Laws," Segovia said.

Council created the $500,000 fund in response to Texas' ban on virtually all abortions. Although most of the money would go to services such as emergency contraception, STI testing and doula care for low-income women, the majority of council members and Mayor Ron Nirenberg signaled support for covering travel expenses for out-of-state abortions.

