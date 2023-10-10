Head of San Antonio's AACOG on leave amid workplace investigation

click to enlarge
Twitter / @AACOGCEO
Diane Rath has served as executive director of AACOG since 2014.
The executive director of the Alamo Area Council of Governments, Diane Rath, is on administrative leave a week into an internal investigation of an employee complaint that she created a hostile work environment, the Express-News reports
.
San Antonio-based AACOG temporarily relieved Rath of duty Friday, according to the daily. The organization's probe is reportedly looking into an anonymous complaint to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission about workplace conditions.
At least one board member with the government-funded planning entity received an anonymous letter last week raising concerns over Rath's management style, according to the Express-News
' report.
“Over the last two years, I and others have been on the receiving end of relentless negative criticism, name calling, vulgar language, and all around cynical behavior that has created a hostile work environment by Diane Rath,” according to the letter cited by the daily.
“Unfortunately, I believe that in some instances these attacks are motivated by racial and prejudicial beliefs held by Diane Rath," the complaint shared by the daily also alleges.
Rath was unavailable for comment on the complaint, according to the Express-News
. AACOG officials told the paper they don't discuss personnel matters.
AACOG operates as a planning umbrella for local governments across 13 South Texas counties, including Bexar. Among other things, the organization oversees regional transit, monitors air quality and provides assistance to veterans.
Rath has served as AACOG's executive director since 2014. She also chaired the Texas Workforce Commission from 1996 until 2008, a role to which she was appointed by Gov. George W. Bush.
