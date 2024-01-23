LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

Internet sleuth accuses San Antonio police of corruption, prompts rebuke from chief

Internet personality TizzyEnt alleges that an SAPD detective hindered an investigation. Chief William McManus pushed back in a tweet.

By on Tue, Jan 23, 2024 at 5:47 pm

click to enlarge Despite the accusations of internet sleuth TizzyEnt, SAPD turned over the case the Bexar County District Attorney's Office in December 2023. - Shutterstock / Moab Republic
Shutterstock / Moab Republic
Despite the accusations of internet sleuth TizzyEnt, SAPD turned over the case the Bexar County District Attorney's Office in December 2023.
Michael McWhorter, a self-branded internet detective who goes by the handle @TizzyEnt, has accused the San Antonio Police Department of delaying an assault investigation to protect its suspect, whom he claims is the relative of a veteran officer.

A now-viral video posted on X, formerly Twitter, detailing McWhorter's claims about the now eight-months-old case has racked up 300,000 views since being posted Monday. In the clip, McWhorter — a Florida resident — accuses San Antonio cops of slow-walking an investigation into a local woman's claims that a suspect struck her twice at a park after she accused him of mistreating his dog.

On Tuesday, McWhorter's accusation prompted San Antonio Police Chief McManus to respond. In a tersely worded tweet, McManus pointed out that SAPD had concluded its investigation and recommended charges to the Bexar Country District Attorney.

"I can confirm that the case involving the dog incident at the park was investigated and filed with the District Attorney's office back in [December] of last year," McManus wrote. "It helps to know now the facts!"
Indeed, the DA's office confirmed to the Current via email that SAPD sent the case in December, adding that a prosecutor is "actively examining the case for potential prosecution."

Neither San Antonio police nor the DA's office would confirm the suspect's identity, saying they can't release a name since the person hasn't yet been indicted. However, SAPD officials did confirm that they recommended charges of misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury.

McWhorter's coverup allegations stem from May of last year, when a woman walking at Olmos Basin Park reportedly commented on the suspect's treatment of his dog. The suspect became irate, striking the woman twice and verbally assaulting her, according to accusations she made in a police report obtained by the Current.

The suspect then got in his car, and before exiting the parking lot, drove toward the woman at a high rate of speed as if he was going to run her over, according to allegations contained in the report.

The purported victim reached out to McWhorter in November, he said in one of his online videos. The online sleuth said she hoped one of his nearly 600,000 followers on X would be able to identify the suspect. McWhorter said a San Antonio viewer ultimately IDed the subject, whose name he passed on to the alleged victim.

In his clip posted Monday, McWhorter accuses an SAPD detective of intentionally slowing the investigation, first telling the victim she'd misidentified the suspect. The detective also claimed police couldn't make an arrest without the license plate number of the suspect's vehicle, McWhorter says in the video.
McWhorter argues in his video that the detective delayed the investigation because the suspect is related to an officer who's served on San Antonio's police force for 20 years.

In emails exchanged with the Current, SAPD Public Information Officer Nicholas Soliz said he is aware of McWhorter's allegations but he didn't comment directly on them.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

