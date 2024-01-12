EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

Matthew McConaughey, USAA Lawsuit: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Updates on the shooting death of pregnant teen Savanah Soto were also among the Current's most-read stories.

By on Fri, Jan 12, 2024 at 1:43 pm

Matthew McConaughey attends the US Open Championships at Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York last fall.
Lev Radin
Matthew McConaughey attends the US Open Championships at Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York last fall.
Alright, alright, alright. Looks like Texas actor Matthew McConaughey has a solid San Antonio fan base.

That much is evident by how many readers checked out the Current's story about the Austin-based McConaughey being spotted taking his family to Fiesta Texas for a little fun. Video shot by a spectator showed the A-list actor blending in without being noticed. Must have been that drawl.

The Current's other most-read news stories of the week involved a judge granting class-action status to a lawsuit against SA-based insurance giant USAA, an analysis of Texas billionaire Elon Musk's business practices and updates on the shooting death of pregnant teen Savanah Soto.

10. Space Cadet: For all the grandiosity of Elon Musk's vision, it's morally bankrupt

9. Two San Antonio-area ZIP Codes were among last year's hottest for homebuyers

8. San Antonio among top cities for threesomes, study finds

7. Texas Nationalist Movement is threatening to sue state GOP for leaving 'TEXIT' off primary ballot

6. San Antonio's Wembanyama surprises Spurs fan with tickets after missing game

5. Car of San Antonio man accused in Savanah Soto shooting death vandalized

4. San Antonio police say third person could be charged in Savanah Soto shooting case

3. Texas not participating in new federal program to combat food insecurity among kids

2. Judge gives class-action status to suit against San Antonio-based USAA

1. Clip of Matthew McConaughey having fun at San Antonio's Fiesta Texas goes viral

