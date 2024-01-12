Matthew McConaughey, USAA Lawsuit: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

click to enlarge
Lev Radin
Matthew McConaughey attends the US Open Championships at Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York last fall.
Alright, alright, alright. Looks like Texas actor Matthew McConaughey has a solid San Antonio fan base.
's story about the Austin-based McConaughey being spotted taking his family to Fiesta Texas for a little fun. Video shot by a spectator showed the A-list actor blending in without being noticed. Must have been that drawl.
's other most-read news stories of the week involved a judge granting class-action status to a lawsuit against SA-based insurance giant USAA, an analysis of Texas billionaire Elon Musk's business practices and updates on the shooting death of pregnant teen Savanah Soto.
10.
9.
8.
7.
6.
5.
4.
3.
2.
1.