EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

San Antonio's Wembanyama surprises Spurs fan with tickets after missing game

Wemby saw the distraught high schooler's social media post and reached out to offer tickets.

By on Mon, Jan 8, 2024 at 11:48 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Victor Wembanyama put up 27 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and had 5 blocks in the Spurs' 125-121 loss against the Bucks. - Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama put up 27 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and had 5 blocks in the Spurs' 125-121 loss against the Bucks.
Spurs star Victor Wembanyama recently made a young fan's holiday.

After the high schooler voiced frustration online about not being able to see Wemby play against Dallas Mavericks on  Dec. 23 due to an injury, the No. 1 draft pick and the Spurs floated him tickets to see the next game against the Mavs. Spurs Sports & Entertainment also threw in tickets to the team's nail-biting matchup last week against the Milwaukee Bucks.

"Literally heartbreaking," the fan, who goes by the online handle @brayknowball, tweeted last month after learning about the player's injury. "One of my Christmas gifts was this game, and I got these tickets last summer. I was looking forward to seeing Wemby play for months and I get here and it's ruined."

Brayden, who lives in Dallas, got tickets to the Spurs-Mavericks game as a present from his mom, KENS5 reports.

i
As fate would have it, Wembanyama tripped over a ball boy's foot while warming up for the game. Not taking any chances, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich ruled him out, crushing Brayden's dreams of watching the 7-foot-3 French phenom play.

Lucky for Brayden, the star saw his tweet and reached out, offering tickets to the Spurs' next matchup against the Mavericks, scheduled for February.

"[Somebody] showed me your tweet," Wembanyama said in a direct message to Brayden. "I'll make sure to send you tickets for when we come back February 14."

Brayden told KENS5 that Spurs Sports & Entertainment reached out shortly after, offering tickets to the Silver and Black's Jan. 4 game against the Bucks.

"Wemby thank you for the tickets and I'll never forget tonight," Brayden tweeted.


Wembanyama put on quite the performance for Brayden as he and the Spurs took on Milwaukee. The forward put up 27 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and had five blocks — including against All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo — in a 125-121 loss.

It's not the first time Wembanyama has grabbed headlines for his charitable work. In December, the player dressed as Santa, surprising underprivileged children on San Antonio's West Side with gifts.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Wembanyama ignores San Antonio Spurs coach Popovich, checks self into game

By Michael Karlis

No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks to reporters at a media event.

San Antonio Brahmas will play another season following XFL-USFL merger

By Michael Karlis

The Brahmas averaged 15,000 in average attendance last season.

Fans blame 'Cruz Curse' for Texas Longhorns' Sugar Bowl loss

By Michael Karlis

Fans blame 'Cruz Curse' for Texas Longhorns' Sugar Bowl loss

Growing Collections: A brief look at what San Antonio museums acquired in 2023

By Bryan Rindfuss

Fausto Fernandez, Burden Narratives While Stuck in Traffic in Pursuit of an Obligation at the Port of Entry, courtesy of McNay Art Museum.

Also in Arts

San Antonio Spurs set to take on championship contender Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 4

By M. Solis

Spurs No. 1 draft pick Wembanyama is average nearly 20 points and over 10 rebounds a game in his rookie season.

10 notable 2023 books from Texas authors

By Max Booth III

These books are worth curling up with over a cup of coffee.

Spurs will face stacked Celtics in New Year's Eve matchup in San Antonio

By M. Solis

Spurs forward Julian Champagnie faces off against the Clippers' Moussa Diabate earlier this season.

Growing Collections: A brief look at what San Antonio museums acquired in 2023

By Bryan Rindfuss

Fausto Fernandez, Burden Narratives While Stuck in Traffic in Pursuit of an Obligation at the Port of Entry, courtesy of McNay Art Museum.
More

Digital Issue

December 27, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us