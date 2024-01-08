San Antonio's Wembanyama surprises Spurs fan with tickets after missing game

After the high schooler voiced frustration online about not being able to see Wemby play against Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 23 due to an injury, the No. 1 draft pick and the Spurs floated him tickets to see the next game against the Mavs. Spurs Sports & Entertainment also threw in tickets to the team's nail-biting matchup last week against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Brayden, who lives in Dallas, got tickets to the Spurs-Mavericks game as a present from his mom, KENS5 reports.
Lucky for Brayden, the star saw his tweet and reached out, offering tickets to the Spurs' next matchup against the Mavericks, scheduled for February.
"[Somebody] showed me your tweet," Wembanyama said in a direct message to Brayden. "I'll make sure to send you tickets for when we come back February 14."
Brayden told KENS5 that Spurs Sports & Entertainment reached out shortly after, offering tickets to the Silver and Black's Jan. 4 game against the Bucks.
"Wemby thank you for the tickets and I'll never forget tonight," Brayden tweeted.
Messaged me personally and sent me tickets to one of the best games the NBA has seen this year and I enjoyed every single second. As a diehard Spurs fan I’m Beyond grateful.
Wembanyama put on quite the performance for Brayden as he and the Spurs took on Milwaukee. The forward put up 27 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and had five blocks — including against All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo — in a 125-121 loss.
It's not the first time Wembanyama has grabbed headlines for his charitable work. In December, the player dressed as Santa, surprising underprivileged children on San Antonio's West Side with gifts.
