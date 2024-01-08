EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

San Antonio among top cities for threesomes, study finds

Dallas and Houston also ranked in the new analysis' Top 10.

By on Mon, Jan 8, 2024 at 12:10 pm

San Antonio residents have extra room in their beds, according to a new report.
Shutterstock / Pixel-Shot
San Antonio residents have extra room in their beds, according to a new report.
San Antonio residents appear to be open minded when it comes to alternative romantic relationships.

The city ranked among the top 10 cities for threesomes — No. 7, in fact — in a study published on Monday by 3Fun — an app for folks looking to arrange three-way liaisons.

3Fun compiled its list by ranking cities by their number of users, which kinda makes sense. New York, Los Angeles and Houston took the top three spots, respectively, while No. 9 Miami made its debut on the list this year. Dallas came in at No. 6.

“This data underscores the growing acceptance and normalization of diverse relationship structures across major U.S. cities,” Founder and CEO of 3Fun Max Ma said in a statement. “Our mission at 3Fun is to empower individuals to embrace their sexuality, and we’re glad to see major cities supporting everyone’s right to.”

Although San Antonians are apparently open to "diverse relationship structures," those experimenting might want to be careful. The Alamo City also boasts the highest STD rate in Texas.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

