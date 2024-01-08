San Antonio among top cities for threesomes, study finds

click to enlarge
San Antonio residents have extra room in their beds, according to a new report.
San Antonio residents appear to be open minded when it comes to alternative romantic relationships.
The city ranked among the top 10 cities for threesomes — No. 7, in fact — in a study published on Monday by 3Fun — an app for folks looking to arrange three-way liaisons.
3Fun compiled its list by ranking cities by their number of users, which kinda makes sense. New York, Los Angeles and Houston took the top three spots, respectively, while No. 9 Miami made its debut on the list this year. Dallas came in at No. 6.
“This data underscores the growing acceptance and normalization of diverse relationship structures across major U.S. cities,” Founder and CEO of 3Fun Max Ma said in a statement. “Our mission at 3Fun is to empower individuals to embrace their sexuality, and we’re glad to see major cities supporting everyone’s right to.”
Although San Antonians are apparently open to "diverse relationship structures," those experimenting might want to be careful. The Alamo City also boasts the highest STD rate in Texas
