EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

Texas not participating in new federal program to combat food insecurity among kids

More than 30 other states have signed up for the Summer EBT program, which advocates said could help 3.7 million Texas children.

By on Mon, Jan 8, 2024 at 9:41 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Students line up for school lunches at a North East Independent School District campus in San Antonio. - Jason Gatell
Jason Gatell
Students line up for school lunches at a North East Independent School District campus in San Antonio.
Texas won't be among the 33 states participating in a federal program that aims to help address food insecurity faced by kids when school lets out for the summer, Austin public radio station KUT reports.

Starting this summer, states, territories and certain tribal nations participating in U.S. Department of Agriculture's Summer EBT program will be able to give low-income families $40 monthly per school-aged child to help buy groceries, KUT reports. Many such families face food insecurity when schools are no longer in session and providing free or reduced-cost lunches.

States had until Jan. 1 to let theUSDA know whether they plan to participate, and so far, the majority have signed up, potentially providing relief to 29 million children, federal records show.

However, Texas won't be taking part.

Officials with the Texas state agencies that would be responsible for implementing Summer EBT told KUT the rollout came too late for them to make it operational this summer. The state could enroll at a later date, they added.

“Based on the time that this program was released, it was already after our [regular] legislative session had concluded in the state,” Texas Department of Agriculture Assistant Commissioner Lena Wilson told the station.

Dozens of schools, food banks and nonprofits signed onto a letter in Nov. 28 organized by Austin think Tank Feeding Texas urging Texas officials to participate in the USDA program. They even offered technical and financial assistance for agencies to meet the enrollment deadline.

“It’s a no-brainer to me that we should be doing Summer EBT that would help about 3.7 million children and is estimated to bring about nearly a half a billion [dollars] into the economy over the summer,” Rachel Cooper, Every Texan's director of health and food justice, told KUT. “This is really just a failure on our part to do the work to get this done for this year.”

If Texas is unable to get the program off the ground this summer, it should prioritize having it ready for summer 2025, Cooper added.

Texas' failure to participate in Summer EBT comes as local food banks warn that food security is worsening and as 227,000 Texans face being dropped from the federal Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutrition program. Congress, in a stalemate over budgets, hasn't approved new funding for WIC, which analysts warn will force the government to turn away eligible moms and kids nationwide.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Clip of Matthew McConaughey having fun at San Antonio's Fiesta Texas goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Matthew McConaughey attends the US Open Championships at Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York last fall.

Car of San Antonio man accused in Savanah Soto shooting death vandalized

By Michael Karlis

The words "baby killer" were spray painted on a vehicle reportedly belonging to 19-year-old Christopher Preciado.

San Antonio police say third person could be charged in Savanah Soto shooting case

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus speaks to reporters about the latest updates in the Savanah Soto case.

How Texas polluters classify big facilities as smaller ones to avoid stricter environmental rules and public input

By Dylan Baddour and Martha Pskowski, Inside Climate News, and Alejandra Martinez, The Texas Tribune

The GAF roofing shingles factory in West Dallas on Dec. 13. The factory reclassified itself as a minor pollution source and avoided public participation requirements in 2022.

Also in News

How Texas polluters classify big facilities as smaller ones to avoid stricter environmental rules and public input

By Dylan Baddour and Martha Pskowski, Inside Climate News, and Alejandra Martinez, The Texas Tribune

The GAF roofing shingles factory in West Dallas on Dec. 13. The factory reclassified itself as a minor pollution source and avoided public participation requirements in 2022.

New York City sues bus companies that Texas hired to transport migrants

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott in 2022 ordered the Texas Department of Emergency Management to send migrants to Democrat-led cities.

Cruzin' for a bruisin: Can anyone defeat Ted?

By Justin Miller, The Texas Observer

The hope for Dems this year is that Cruz is just as unlikeable — and vulnerable — as he was in 2018.

This town wants to be named the quinceañera capital of Texas

By Jess Huff, The Texas Tribune

Sienna Raley, flanked by her parents Maria and Troy, begins the Grand Entrance at her quinceañera Saturday, Dec. 16, in Diboll.
More

Digital Issue

December 27, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us