Clip of Matthew McConaughey having fun at San Antonio's Fiesta Texas goes viral

On Wednesday, TikTok user @samax250 posted video of Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey and his family enjoying time at Alamo City theme park Six Flags Fiesta Texas. In the clip, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor appears to be lying low, wearing an oversized sweatshirt and a knit winter cap.
While the video has garnered nearly 25,000 views as of press time, plenty of folks commented that the Austin-based star could easily have slipped under the radar.
@samax250 #MatthewMcConaughey @sixflagsfiestatexas #sanantonio #texasactor #sixflags #fiestatexas #allrightallrightallright ♬ original sound - Sandi
“Wouldn’t even had reconized (sic) him,” TikTok user @ericap_81 commented.
“I was literally there,” wrote user @emily_b_04. “I’m so upset I didn’t see him.”
