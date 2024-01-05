EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

Clip of Matthew McConaughey having fun at San Antonio's Fiesta Texas goes viral

McConaughey appeared to be lying low, wearing an oversized sweatshirt and a wool knit cap.

By on Fri, Jan 5, 2024 at 4:57 pm

click to enlarge Matthew McConaughey attends the US Open Championships at Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York last fall. - Lev Radin
Lev Radin
Matthew McConaughey attends the US Open Championships at Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York last fall.
Almost a month after comedian Adam Sandler was spotted at the Pearl, San Antonians spied another celebrity making the rounds at a local landmark.

On Wednesday, TikTok user @samax250 posted video of Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey and his family enjoying time at Alamo City theme park Six Flags Fiesta Texas. In the clip, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor appears to be lying low, wearing an oversized sweatshirt and a knit winter cap.
@samax250 #MatthewMcConaughey @sixflagsfiestatexas #sanantonio #texasactor #sixflags #fiestatexas #allrightallrightallright ♬ original sound - Sandi
While the video has garnered nearly 25,000 views as of press time, plenty of folks commented that the Austin-based star could easily have slipped under the radar.

“Wouldn’t even had reconized (sic) him,” TikTok user @ericap_81 commented.

“I was literally there,” wrote user @emily_b_04. “I’m so upset I didn’t see him.”

