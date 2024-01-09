Judge gives class-action status to suit against San Antonio-based USAA

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / USAA A suit filed in California by two USAA members accuses the company of steering enlisted personnel into pricier insurance products.

A federal judge in San Diego has granted class-action status to a lawsuit filed by two enlisted service members who say San Antonio-based insurer USAA directed them toward pricier policies than available to officers, the San Diego Union Tribune reports The suit — filed in 2021 by a Marine Corps radio operator and an Army culinary specialist living in California — maintains that the company uses deceptive practices to favor officers over enlisted personnel, according to the newspaper. Founded in 1922, the company specializes in offering financial services to military personnel and their families.In a ruling late last month, Judge Robert S. Huie said a portion of the case could move forward as a class action to glean whether USAA applied “good driver” discounts equally between enlisted personnel and officers, thereports.In an emailed statement, USAA spokesperson said the firm is committed to serving the military and that it offers competitive pricing.

"USAA is well known for its service to the entire military community, and the allegations in this suit have no merit," the spokesperson said. "California law allows USAA to serve members in the manner we do, and our rates are examined and approved by regulators."