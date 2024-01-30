LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

Texas ranks as the nation's most Stanley Cup-obsessed state

The Lone Star State averages more than half a million Google searches monthly for the consumer-craze cups.

By on Tue, Jan 30, 2024 at 4:49 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge One in 50 Texans Google search for the highly sought product every month, according to the study. - Shutterstock / Matt Fowler KC
Shutterstock / Matt Fowler KC
One in 50 Texans Google search for the highly sought product every month, according to the study.
It's official: Texas is the most Stanley cup-crazed state in the nation, according to a new study.

And no, we're not talking about the hockey trophy.

For those out of the know, Stanley cups are the latest rabid consumer craze. The vacuum sealed cups —  think Yeti mugs or Swell bottles — are accused of causing bullying in middle schools. Folks even camped outside Target stores for a chance to buy the jointly branded Stanley-Starbucks limited cup, as chronicled in a now-viral TikTok.
@whoslulugirl_2 Decided to vlog the whole morning! The cup is so cute!!✨🩷🫶🏻 #stanleyxstarbucks #stanleycup #starbucks #winterpink #stanley #target #vlog ♬ original sound - Bella💞

And, as mentioned above, Texas ranks as the state where the craze has it its current high, according to an analysis released this week by UK-based gambling site JeffBet.

Indeed, the Lone Star State averages more than half a million Stanley cup-related Google searches monthly, or 1,861 online inquiries per 100,000 people, researchers found.

Stanley Cup-related Google searches were most prevalent in Southern states, according to the analysis. Alabama and Tennessee came in second and third, respectively, in the rankings.

Although Stanley has been around since 1913 as a company, a successful influencer marketing campaign has helped its sales from $70 million in 2019 to an astonishing $750 million last year.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

'Take Back Our Border' convoy heads for Texas border town of Eagle Pass

By Michael Karlis

A migrant couple seeking U.S. asylum walk down a road in Eagle Pass, Texas, to turn themselves in to the Border Patrol.

Anonymous note listing 10 reasons to love San Antonio goes viral

By Michael Karlis

The list, discovered by a worker at the Pearl gives shoutouts to the city's foodie scene, small town feel and Spanish Missions.

Pro-Palestinian protesters crash San Antonio Mayor's Dream Ball

By Michael Karlis

Security escorts a protester out of the Mayor's Dream Ball on Saturday.

San Antonio's Alamo Colleges set new enrollment record

By Sanford Nowlin

St. Philips College is one of the Alamo Colleges campuses.

Also in News

San Antonio nonprofit SA2020 closes, says funders refused to back its racial equity work

By Sanford Nowlin

SA2020 was formed 13 years ago to use data and community input to advocate for San Antonio's future priorities.

Anonymous note listing 10 reasons to love San Antonio goes viral

By Michael Karlis

The list, discovered by a worker at the Pearl gives shoutouts to the city's foodie scene, small town feel and Spanish Missions.

Pro-Palestinian protesters crash San Antonio Mayor's Dream Ball

By Michael Karlis

Security escorts a protester out of the Mayor's Dream Ball on Saturday.

San Antonio's Alamo Colleges set new enrollment record

By Sanford Nowlin

St. Philips College is one of the Alamo Colleges campuses.
More

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us