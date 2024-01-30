Texas ranks as the nation's most Stanley Cup-obsessed state

And no, we're not talking about the hockey trophy.
For those out of the know, Stanley cups are the latest rabid consumer craze. The vacuum sealed cups — think Yeti mugs or Swell bottles — are accused of causing bullying in middle schools. Folks even camped outside Target stores for a chance to buy the jointly branded Stanley-Starbucks limited cup, as chronicled in a now-viral TikTok.
And, as mentioned above, Texas ranks as the state where the craze has it its current high, according to an analysis released this week by UK-based gambling site JeffBet.
Indeed, the Lone Star State averages more than half a million Stanley cup-related Google searches monthly, or 1,861 online inquiries per 100,000 people, researchers found.
Stanley Cup-related Google searches were most prevalent in Southern states, according to the analysis. Alabama and Tennessee came in second and third, respectively, in the rankings.
Although Stanley has been around since 1913 as a company, a successful influencer marketing campaign has helped its sales from $70 million in 2019 to an astonishing $750 million last year.
