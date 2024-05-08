New study ranks San Antonio as one of nation's top moving destinations

click to enlarge Pexels / Artem Podrez Houston, San Antonio, Charlotte, Atlanta and Las Vegas were the nation's top five destinations for do-it-yourself movers.

Brace for more growth, San Antonio.A new study found that the Alamo City was the No. 2 destination destination for do-it-yourself moving destinations in 2023. The city rose to that spot from No. 9 in 2022, according to an analysis of one-way truck rental data by Penske Truck Rentals.

Houston, for the third year in a row, topped the list, while Charlotte landed at No. 3 and Atlanta at No. 4. Las Vegas, the northernmost city in the top 10 ranking, rounded out the top five.

Dallas, Orlando, Austin, Tampa and Jacksonville, Florida, make up the rest of the list. In the 14 years of doing the study, Penske has tracked cities in warmer climes rising up the standings, while Midwest cities have disappeared from the top 10 altogether.

Penske tallied the destinations of all one-way Penske truck rentals in 2023 made online, over-the-phone or in-person at one of the company's 2,500 rental sites to compile the list. Researchers then commissioned a survey of 437 adults who moved within the past five years to determine why they relocated.

iving closer to family was the top reason, while lower cost of living was the key factor for 32% of people. Around 27% said they wanted more space, although

new jobs or better job opportunities followed closely. Warmer weather was a factor for 11% of those surveyed.



Given by 34% of respondents, lchasing