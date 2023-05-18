Plan to cut methane emissions could yield 35,000 new union jobs in Texas, study finds

The Lone Star State stands to gain 20,000 jobs specific to implementing proposed EPA standards for slashing emissions of the greenhouse gas, researchers found. An additional 15,000 jobs would involve long-term methane reduction maintenance, with about a third of those workers capping abandoned oil and gas wells.
Scientists consider slashing methane emissions a key step in fighting climate change. It's a potent greenhouse gas, second only to carbon dioxide, and Texas emits more of it than any there state.
The report appears to contradict claims from the energy industry and its legislative allies, who argue that reining in emissions will kill jobs and lead to economic decline. Further, the researchers note that many of the created jobs would be high-quality positions protected with union pay and benefits.
The EPA's latest methane rules call for new standards for equipment used in oil and gas production. It also provides federal funding for states to plug abandoned wells. Those proposed changes would boost employment in the state's energy industry by as much as 9%, the study's authors found.
“There is a new industrial revolution taking place, right now, under our noses,” said Texas AFL-CIO President Rick Levy said in a written statement. “Mitigating methane in Texas can benefit the environment and create thousands of union jobs with workers who are well-trained, paid a family-sustaining wage and receive the benefits they deserve. These jobs are going to set the course of this country for generations to come.”
