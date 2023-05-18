Plan to cut methane emissions could yield 35,000 new union jobs in Texas, study finds





“We need to do better for the workers in construction and oil and gas while also cutting our emissions. This report shows that when it comes to creating high-quality jobs and protecting our environment, methane mitigation is a win-win.”







The report appears to contradict claims from the energy industry and its legislative allies, who argue that reining in emissions will kill jobs and lead to economic decline. Further, the researchers note that many of the created jobs would be high-quality positions protected with union pay and benefits.“This report outlines a clear path forward for the benefit of countless Texans,” Texas Rep. Erin Zwiener, D-Driftwood, said in a written statementZwiner chairs the Texas House Caucus on Climate, Environment, and the Energy Industry.