Policing Issues, Kyle Rittenhouse: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Protest shooter Kyle Rittenhouse claimed he would be attending Texas A&M, but backpedaled after the university said he had not been admitted.

By on Fri, Jun 10, 2022 at 10:53 am

click to enlarge Kyle Rittenhouse speaks at the 2021 AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / GAGE SKIDMORE
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Kyle Rittenhouse speaks at the 2021 AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona.
Policing issues were the hot topic for San Antonio Current readers this week.

The Current's most-read story this week was a report that the mother of the 13-year-old killed in a police shooting last weekend had her four other children taken by state child-welfare officials this week.

Readers also checked out coverage about San Antonio's nearly $500,000 police-use-of-force settlement and a report that Uvalde cops coordinated with bikers to suppress press coverage of a school shooting funeral.

Other top stories include protest shooter Kyle Rittenhouse's claim — on which he subsequently backtracked — that he would be attending Texas A&M.

Read on for more.

10. Historic San Antonio-area event venue the Don Strange Ranch listed for sale at $4.75 million

9. Cannabis decriminalization headed to ballot in Central Texas city of Harker Heights, activists say

8. Planet K owner sues Austin suburb over its ban on head shops

7. Man in viral video tells Uvalde cops his granddaughter is dead because they wouldn't act

6. Witness says San Antonio police didn't offer immediate medical aid to 13-year-old shot on Friday

5. San Antonio to pay $466,300 in Jesse Aguirre death, its second big 2022 police use-of-force settlement

4. Protest shooter Kyle Rittenhouse says he's going to Texas A&M. 'Bullshit,' says Texas A&M

3. Report: Uvalde police 'coordinating' with bikers to keep media from covering school shooting funeral

2. 'Oops. Did I say Texas A&M?' Kyle Rittenhouse backtracks on claim he's enrolled as an Aggie

1. Mother of 13-year-old shot by San Antonio police has other kids taken by child-welfare authorities

News Slideshows

Bavarian Castle nestled in the Texas Hill Country, Burnet $2,550 per night The 14,000 square foot, Bavarian-inspired Falkenstein Castle in Burnet will let you live out a fantasy of European royalty in the Texas Hill Country. In addition to gorgeous architecture, the castle is furnished with over 100 works of art and other beautiful artifacts to admire, and the grounds has a 40,000 gallon koi pond with a waterfall where guests can hand-feed the fish.

15 beautiful Texas Airbnbs perfect for a weekend getaway, including some near San Antonio
A restored 1910 home owned by the head of San Antonio's W.E. Smith Baking Powder is for sale

A restored 1910 home owned by the head of San Antonio's W.E. Smith Baking Powder is for sale
A historic equestrian estate for sale near San Antonio sent two horses to the Tokyo Olympics

A historic equestrian estate for sale near San Antonio sent two horses to the Tokyo Olympics
Everything we saw as Glass Animals brought its Dreamland tour to San Antonio on Sunday

Everything we saw as Glass Animals brought its Dreamland tour to San Antonio on Sunday

