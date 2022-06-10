Policing Issues, Kyle Rittenhouse: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

click to enlarge
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Kyle Rittenhouse speaks at the 2021 AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona.
's most-read story this week was a report that the mother of the 13-year-old killed in a police shooting last weekend had her four other children taken by state child-welfare officials this week.
Readers also checked out coverage about San Antonio's nearly $500,000 police-use-of-force settlement and a report that Uvalde cops coordinated with bikers to suppress press coverage of a school shooting funeral.
Other top stories include protest shooter Kyle Rittenhouse's claim — on which he subsequently backtracked — that he would be attending Texas A&M.
10.
9.
8.
7.
6.
5.
4.
3.
2.
1.