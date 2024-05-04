Rep. Greg Casar helps 3 San Antonio groups land federal affordable-housing grants

click to enlarge Twitter / Congressman Greg Casar Democratic Congressman Greg Casar speaks at offices of the Mexican American Unity Council.

U.S. Rep. Greg Casar joined West Side leaders and housing advocates on Friday to celebrate his office securing nearly $3 million for San Antonio affordable-housing projects.

During a gathering at the offices of the Mexican American Unity Council, Casar — a Democrat whose district includes both Austin and the Alamo City — trumpeted the availability of grants to the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center, Mexican American Unity Council and Opportunity Home San Antonio. All three organizations applied for grants through his office.

The Esperanza Peace and Justice Center landed $1,050,000 for its Esperanza Community Land Trust, which works to protect existing low-income housing on the historic Westside and to keep residents from being pushed out by rising costs.

The Mexican American Unity Council received $850,000 for its Westside Homestead Preservation Center, a one-stop shop where vulnerable, often elderly, homeowners can receive assistance to keep their family homes and maintain clear titles for the properties.

Opportunity Home San Antonio got $850,000 for its Alazán Expansion development, which serves low-income West Side residents.

The funding was made possible through the federal government's 2024 fiscal year Community Project Funding process, according to Casar's office.