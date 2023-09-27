San Antonio-area high school student arrested for trying to take officer's gun

click to enlarge Screenshot / Google Maps The youth arrested Monday faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and trying to take a weapon from a law enforcement officer, according to a news report.

A New Braunfels High School student was arrested on allegations that he tried to steal a pistol from a school resource officer, thereports. The 17-year-old also faces a charge that he tried to stab another student with a pencil, according to the news outlet.At around 1:30 p.m. Monday, a school resource officer responded to reports of an on-campus altercation between two male students. Upon arrival, the officer saw one try to stab the other with a pencil, according to thereport.The officer detained the suspect, who allegedly was responsible for sparking the quarrel, thereports. However, during the arrest, the youth reportedly tried to yank the officer's gun from its holster.The suspect was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital before being booked into Comal County Jail, according to the. The 17-year-old faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and trying to take a weapon from a law enforcement officer, the paper reports.