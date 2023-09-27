BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio-area high school student arrested for trying to take officer's gun

The 17-year-old is also accused of trying to stab another student with a pencil.

By on Wed, Sep 27, 2023 at 12:21 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The youth arrested Monday faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and trying to take a weapon from a law enforcement officer, according to a news report. - Screenshot / Google Maps
Screenshot / Google Maps
The youth arrested Monday faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and trying to take a weapon from a law enforcement officer, according to a news report.
A New Braunfels High School student was arrested on allegations that he tried to steal a pistol from a school resource officer, the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung reports. The 17-year-old also faces a charge that he tried to stab another student with a pencil, according to the news outlet.

At around 1:30 p.m. Monday, a school resource officer responded to reports of an on-campus altercation between two male students. Upon arrival, the officer saw one try to stab the other with a pencil, according to the Herald-Zeitung report.

The officer detained the suspect, who allegedly was responsible for sparking the quarrel, the Herald-Zeitung reports. However, during the arrest, the youth reportedly tried to yank the officer's gun from its holster.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital before being booked into Comal County Jail, according to the Herald-Zeitung. The 17-year-old faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and trying to take a weapon from a law enforcement officer, the paper reports.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

More than 45 employers looking to hire at Goodwill San Antonio career fair

By Brandon Rodriguez

Fairgoers can register for free resume assistance with a member of Goodwill's career center.

San Antonio posted one of nation's largest drops in median home prices

By Michael Karlis

Median sale prices in the San Antonio metro have dropped 1.6% since September 2022, while pending home sales plummeted 24.7% during that same time.

San Antonio-area priest accused of assaulting elderly woman who worked for church

By Sanford Nowlin

The priest now faces charges of aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony.

Art Institute of San Antonio students say pending closure puts them in limbo

By Brandon Rodriguez

Students at San Antonio's Art Institute said they received an email on Sept. 22 announcing the campus' pending closure.

Also in News

How the looming government shutdown will affect Texans

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

The U.S. Capitol, seen in a reflection, on a cloudy evening Jan. 22, 2023 in Washington D.C

Federal judge rules Texas' anti-drag law unconstitutional

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonians counterprotest an armed militia group’s demonstration against a drag show last December.

'We are not going away': Paxton whistleblowers vow to continue legal fight in court

By Robert Downen and Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Ryan Vassar, Mark Penley and Blake Brickman, whistleblowers in the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton, speak at a press conference in the state Capitol on Sept. 25, 2023.

Texas leads the nation in oil production. What about industry-related deaths?

By Carlos Nogueras Ramos, The Texas Tribune

The sun begins to set behind a pump site in Gardendale on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us