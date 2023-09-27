San Antonio-area high school student arrested for trying to take officer's gun

click to enlarge
Screenshot / Google Maps
The youth arrested Monday faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and trying to take a weapon from a law enforcement officer, according to a news report.
A New Braunfels High School student was arrested on allegations that he tried to steal a pistol from a school resource officer, the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung
reports. The 17-year-old also faces a charge that he tried to stab another student with a pencil, according to the news outlet.
At around 1:30 p.m. Monday, a school resource officer responded to reports of an on-campus altercation between two male students. Upon arrival, the officer saw one try to stab the other with a pencil, according to the Herald-Zeitung
report.
The officer detained the suspect, who allegedly was responsible for sparking the quarrel, the Herald-Zeitung
reports. However, during the arrest, the youth reportedly tried to yank the officer's gun from its holster.
The suspect was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital before being booked into Comal County Jail, according to the Herald-Zeitung
. The 17-year-old faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and trying to take a weapon from a law enforcement officer, the paper reports.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed