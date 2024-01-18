San Antonio housing market will be among the nation's coldest this year, Zillow warns

San Antonio's housing prices are expected to decline 2.1% by December, which would make it the second-coldest of the nation's 50 top markets, according to Zillow's report. That's a significant change from last year, when the company ranked San Antonio as the country's No. 13 hottest real estate market.
Houston also ranked among the top 10 coldest housing models of 2024. There, home prices are predicted to decline 2% over the next 12 months. Other flaccid markets include New Orleans, Denver and Minneapolis, according to Zillow.
Surprisingly, the Rust Belt is home to many of the markets expected to prove hottest this year. .
Icy Buffalo, New York, took the top spot, with homes sitting on the market for only 14 days. Cincinnati, Ohio; Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis; and Providence, Rhode Island, rounded out the top five.
"Housing markets are healthiest where affordable home prices and strong employment are giving young hopefuls a real shot at buying and starting to build equity," Zillow Economic Research data scientist Anushna Prakash said in a statement.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed