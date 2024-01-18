LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

San Antonio housing market will be among the nation's coldest this year, Zillow warns

The Alamo City ranked as the thirteenth-hottest market in Zillow's report last year.

By on Thu, Jan 18, 2024 at 3:25 pm

click to enlarge Home prices in San Antonio are expected to decline 2.1% by December 2024, according to Zillow. - Shutterstock / Andy Dean Photography
Shutterstock / Andy Dean Photography
Home prices in San Antonio are expected to decline 2.1% by December 2024, according to Zillow.
Despite a run up in home prices during the pandemic, San Antonio may end up being one of the nation's coldest residential real estate markets this year, according to a recent report from online brokerage Zillow.

San Antonio's housing prices are expected to decline 2.1% by December, which would make it the second-coldest of the nation's 50 top markets, according to Zillow's report. That's a significant change from last year, when the company ranked San Antonio as the country's No. 13 hottest real estate market.

In a statement to the Express-News, Zillow officials said Texas' drop in housing costs mostly stems from abundant new construction and higher mortgage interest rates. However, Zillow analysis still expect interest rates to come down later in 2024, which could give some potential homebuyers some much-needed financial relief.

Houston also ranked among the top 10 coldest housing models of 2024. There, home prices are predicted to decline 2% over the next 12 months. Other flaccid markets include New Orleans, Denver and Minneapolis, according to Zillow.

Surprisingly, the Rust Belt is home to many of the markets expected to prove hottest this year. .

Icy Buffalo, New York, took the top spot, with homes sitting on the market for only 14 days. Cincinnati, Ohio; Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis; and Providence, Rhode Island, rounded out the top five.

"Housing markets are healthiest where affordable home prices and strong employment are giving young hopefuls a real shot at buying and starting to build equity," Zillow Economic Research data scientist Anushna Prakash said in a statement.

