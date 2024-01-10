EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

San Antonio City Council to discuss Marc Whyte DWI case during Wednesday session

Whyte's District 10 predecessor, Clayton Perry, opted not to run for a fourth term after making headlines with his involvement in a hit-and-run collision in Northwest San Antonio.

By on Wed, Jan 10, 2024 at 2:25 pm

click to enlarge District 10 Marc Whyte was arrested for DWI on Dec. 29 after a bar crawl on the Northside. - Facebook / Marc Whyte for City Council
Facebook / Marc Whyte for City Council
District 10 Marc Whyte was arrested for DWI on Dec. 29 after a bar crawl on the Northside.
San Antonio City Council is expected to discuss District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte's DWI arrest for the first time during a Wednesday executive session.

Council's Jan. 10 agenda lists an agenda item for "legal issues related to Councilmember provisions under the City Charter," an item that likely pertains to Whyte's DWI arrest, the Express-News speculated.

Whyte was arrested Dec. 29 on a DWI charge after police pulled him over on Loop-410 near the airport. City Council has been out of session since mid-December.

In a statement to the Express-News, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Whyte's actions "cannot be condoned."

"I think we're at a point where we need to learn more details," District 5's Teri Castillo told the daily.

Whyte's District 10 predecessor, Clayton Perry, opted not to run for a fourth term after making headlines with his involvement in a hit-and-run collision in Northwest San Antonio. Police eventually filed charges, including a DWI against the councilman.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current.

