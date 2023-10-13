BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio development firm wants to bring Louis Vuitton, Gucci to Pearl area

The proposed mixed-use facilities include retail space, multistory apartments and a 15-story hotel.

By on Fri, Oct 13, 2023 at 9:23 am

The Broadway East San Antonio project is proposed for the areas immediately east of Pearl. - Shop Companies
The long-vacant areas immediately to the east of Pearl may get a hell of a lot bougier by 2026.

Local real estate development company GrayStreet Partners is proposing a slew of additions to the Pearl area, planning to woo luxury brands such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Rolex to potential mixed-use facilities, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

The firm, along with Fulcrum Development and real estate firm Shop Companies, unveiled plans for an area they’ve dubbed "Broadway East San Antonio" Wednesday. The project presentation displays renderings and plans for the proposed mixed-use space, which will span 20 acres of land east of the Broadway and Casa Blanca intersection and into Government Hill.

The plan begins with the development of around 218,000 square feet of retail space across the long-empty lots at Broadway and Casa Blanca. The presentation notes that the developers hope to entice retailers in the home furnishings, fashion, wellness, beauty and fancy AF “heritage brand” spaces.

The presentation notes that, all told, the project will include the above mentioned retail space, as well as 1.9 million square feet of accommodations, including multistory apartments and a 15-story hotel. The Broadway East San Antonio project is projected to break ground late next year, and be completed in early 2026.

Just last week, GrayStreet Properties made local news by requesting zoning changes to the property that hosts The Pig Stand, 1508 Broadway, which closed in February of this year. Though the firm's plans point to a potential hotel on the property, that land is not included in either phase of the development firm’s Broadway East San Antonio plans.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City's culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

