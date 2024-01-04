EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

San Antonio fire chief retires amid investigation into alleged lewd comments

SAFD Chief Charles Hood used the phrase 'Pussy always wins' on several occasions, according to a memo from the city manager.

By on Thu, Jan 4, 2024 at 9:06 am

click to enlarge San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood was reprimanded in 2020 after photos surfaced of him eating sushi off a naked woman's body. - Twitter / @SATXFire
Twitter / @SATXFire
San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood was reprimanded in 2020 after photos surfaced of him eating sushi off a naked woman's body.
San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood abruptly retired on Wednesday after a memo from an internal investigation accused him of using the phrase "Pussy always wins" among coworkers on several occasions.

The city retained attorney Rick Garza of local law firm Jackson Walker LLP to investigate Hood after someone submitted a November 2023 complaint alleging the chief had made in appropriate workplace comments, according to a memo from City Manager Erik Walsh. The memo was posted to social media platform X by Texas Public Radio reporter Joey Palacios.
Jackson Walker attorneys interviewed eight people about the matter, according to Walsh's memo. In the end, Hood admitted using the phrase with male SAFD personnel.

While Hood couldn't "be sure that [he] ha[s] never used" the phrase with command staff, he told investigators he never directed it to "someone in a command staff meeting," the memo said.

The use of the phrase violated both city and department rules related to discrimination and harassment, according to the document.

San Antonio's first Black fire chief, Hood was responsible for leading 1,900 employees. He took the position in 2007.

Deputy Chief Christopher Monestier will oversee the fire department while the city conducts a national search to find Hood's replacement.

It's not the first time Hood's been at the center of controversy.

In 2020, the city investigated Hood's conduct after photos surfaced of him eating sushi off of a naked woman's body at a party. In the wake of the incident, Hood said his staff would develop a training course to recognize and validate different cultures.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

