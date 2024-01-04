San Antonio fire chief retires amid investigation into alleged lewd comments

The city retained attorney Rick Garza of local law firm Jackson Walker LLP to investigate Hood after someone submitted a November 2023 complaint alleging the chief had made in appropriate workplace comments, according to a memo from City Manager Erik Walsh. The memo was posted to social media platform X by Texas Public Radio reporter Joey Palacios.
Jackson Walker attorneys interviewed eight people about the matter, according to Walsh's memo. In the end, Hood admitted using the phrase with male SAFD personnel.
BREAKING: Former San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood used the phrase "pussy always wins" with male SAFD personnel according to summary of facts released by the City of San Antonio.— Joey Palacios - Texas Public Radio (@Joeycules) January 4, 2024
Hood retired today after admitting to using the phrase. pic.twitter.com/BXGl4Twrfh
While Hood couldn't "be sure that [he] ha[s] never used" the phrase with command staff, he told investigators he never directed it to "someone in a command staff meeting," the memo said.
The use of the phrase violated both city and department rules related to discrimination and harassment, according to the document.
San Antonio's first Black fire chief, Hood was responsible for leading 1,900 employees. He took the position in 2007.
Deputy Chief Christopher Monestier will oversee the fire department while the city conducts a national search to find Hood's replacement.
It's not the first time Hood's been at the center of controversy.
In 2020, the city investigated Hood's conduct after photos surfaced of him eating sushi off of a naked woman's body at a party. In the wake of the incident, Hood said his staff would develop a training course to recognize and validate different cultures.
