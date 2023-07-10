San Antonio in the top 5 'geekiest' U.S. cities, study says

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon San Antonio geeks can nerd out at San Japan, which is returning to the Alamo City Sept. 1-3.



Turns out Texas is a pretty geeky state in general, with Austin and Houston both cracking the top 10 at No. 6 and No. 7, respectively. The report attributed Texas' strong showing to San Antonio, Austin, and Houston's high scores in the rankings' Collectibles and Costumes category.