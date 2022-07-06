San Antonio man dies after setting off firework on top of his head

Shutterstock
The man died after the bottle rocket exploded from the bottom of the tube, impacting his skull.
A San Antonio man is dead after lighting a mortar-type firework from the top of his skull, the Express-News reports
, citing police information.
Pablo Ruiz, 43, was drinking with pals at a house in the 800 block of Harriman Place just after midnight on July 5 when he tried to launch the explosive from an unusual spot: the top of his noggin, according to the Express-News
.
Unfortunately, the rocket exploded from the bottom of the tube, opening up Ruiz’s cranium, the daily reports. Paramedics were called to the Southwest San Antonio home, but Ruiz was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Fireworks remain illegal within San Antonio city limits, and violators can face fines of up to $2,000.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.