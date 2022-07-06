TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

San Antonio man dies after setting off firework on top of his head

The rocket exploded from the bottom of the tube, opening up the man's cranium.

By on Wed, Jul 6, 2022 at 12:46 pm

The man died after the bottle rocket exploded from the bottom of the tube, impacting his skull. - SHUTTERSTOCK
The man died after the bottle rocket exploded from the bottom of the tube, impacting his skull.
A San Antonio man is dead after lighting a mortar-type firework from the top of his skull, the Express-News reports, citing police information.

Pablo Ruiz, 43, was drinking with pals at a house in the 800 block of Harriman Place just after midnight on July 5 when he tried to launch the explosive from an unusual spot: the top of his noggin, according to the Express-News.

Unfortunately, the rocket exploded from the bottom of the tube, opening up Ruiz’s cranium, the daily reports. Paramedics were called to the Southwest San Antonio home, but Ruiz was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Fireworks remain illegal within San Antonio city limits, and violators can face fines of up to $2,000.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Taco Cabana reopens San Antonio location after viral TikTok shows rats in the kitchen

By Michael Karlis

In an email sent to the Express-News, the fast food chain said that the location had been sanitized and is once again open.

Most Texas beaches are so infested with poop they could make you sick, study shows

By Sanford Nowlin

Poop in the water? We'll take a pass. Thanks!

San Antonio housing market now among those with highest percentage of price cuts

By Michael Karlis

The number of homes with price cuts jumped by nearly 6%, according to a new analysis.

San Antonio police arrest Bexar County deputy, who faces accusations of DWI, evading arrest

By Sanford Nowlin

SAPD arrested an eight-year veteran of the Bexar County Sheriff's office over the weekend.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s lead over Beto O’Rourke narrows to 6 points, poll finds

By Cecilia Lenzen, The Texas Tribune

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, left, is seeking a third term. He faces Democrat Beto O'Rourke, right, in November. A recent poll showed Abbott's lead shrank to 6 points.

Justice Department probing alleged civil rights violations under Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott's talks tough at the border during a 2021 news conference touting his immigration crackdown.

Texas will distribute $180 million to help travel and tourism business recover from pandemic

By Nina Rangel

Texas will distribute additional federal pandemic recovery funds for travel- and tourism-related businesses.

Texas board rejects proposal from group to call slavery 'involuntary relocation' in public schools

By Michael Karlis

In 2015, the curriculum taught in Texas school's made headlines after it was discovered that Africa Slaves were referred to as "workers" in a history textbook.
