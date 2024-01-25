LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

San Antonio man sentenced to federal prison for trying to burn down cell towers

Sean Aaron Smith, 30, pleaded guilty to arson and firearms charges and received a six-and-a-half-year sentence.

By on Thu, Jan 25, 2024 at 3:23 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Unsupported claims circulated on the internet that 5G towers were pelting people with microwaves and spreading COVID-19. - Wikimedia Commons / Amin
Wikimedia Commons / Amin
Unsupported claims circulated on the internet that 5G towers were pelting people with microwaves and spreading COVID-19.
A San Antonio man accused of trying to burn down cell phone towers in the area has been sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison on arson and weapons charges, according to authorities.

Sean Aaron Smith, 30, received the sentence this week after pleading guilty in August to six counts of arson affecting interstate and foreign commerce and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas said in a statement.

Authorities arrested Smith after a witness reported that the man was on a mission to destroy 5G cell phone towers as part of his “anti-government views," according to earlier news reports. Smith was accused of trying to torch multiple towers around San Antonio between April 2021 and May 2022, according to court documents.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, unsupported claims circulated on the internet that 5G technology, including towers used to carry phone and data signals, were microwaving unsuspecting citizens and spreading the coronavirus.

Smith was arrested following a May 13, 2022, traffic stop during which police located a handgun on the floorboard of the vehicle, according to the Justice Department. A subsequent search of his apartment turned up an additional firearms, officials said.

“An attack on the infrastructure of a community has the potential for devastating effects,” FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Doug Olson said in statement. “Sean Smith tried multiple times to burn cell phone towers down around San Antonio in support of his anti-5G ideology. When he was caught, he had a handgun in his vehicle, despite his status as a convicted felon."

In addition to the FBI, the San Antonio Fire Department Arson Squad, San Antonio Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers investigated the case, according to federal authorities.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas-bound flight returns to gate due to farting passenger

By Michael Karlis

The olfactory occurrence took place on a Jan. 14 American Airlines flight from Phoenix to Austin.

DeLorean deal shows the need to develop San Antonio's economy instead of chasing pipe dreams

By Heywood Sanders

DeLorean Motors Reimagined headquarters at Port San Antonio.

San Antonio's Monday rainfall sets record

By Michael Karlis

A total of 3.57 inches of rain fell in San Antonio Sunday and Monday.

San Antonio Report staff walks off job after layoff of audience editor

By Michael Karlis

Journalists from the San Antonio Report hold a discussion at the publication's annual CityFest fundraiser.

Also in News

Nearly 12,500 Texans are owed back wages. Here’s how to check if you're one of them.

By Travis E. Poling

There's only a three year window for workers to claim back wages they're owed. After that time, unclaimed wages are turned over to the Treasury Department.

Texas abortion laws front and center in Biden's White House bid

By San Antonio Current Staff

President Joe Biden is taking aim at Donald Trump over the former president's successful effort to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Texas could swap land in Boca Chica State Park with SpaceX

By Emily Foxhall, The Texas Tribune

SpaceX rockets at the launch pad at the Brownsville facility on Oct. 20, 2021. The company and Texas could swap land, with the state giving up a portion of a park.

Texas-bound flight returns to gate due to farting passenger

By Michael Karlis

The olfactory occurrence took place on a Jan. 14 American Airlines flight from Phoenix to Austin.
More

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us