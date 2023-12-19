San Antonio Police Department to conduct bomb squad training this week

click to enlarge
San Antonio residents who hear explosions Tuesday and Wednesday on the South Side shouldn't panic, according to police officials.
The San Antonio Police Department’s bomb squad is holding exercises off Southeast Loop 410 near Moursund Boulevard this week, and those exercises may include the detention of explosives.
SAPD will conduct the exercises 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and from noon-2 p.m. Wednesday.
“Please do not be alarmed,” SAPD officials wrote in a Facebook post.
However, the bomb squad exercises this week are likely to pale in comparison to the military training
simulating urban warfare downtown last year. During those exercises, residents reported hearing gunfire and seeing Blackhawk helicopters take off and land in the city’s urban core.
