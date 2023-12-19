LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

San Antonio Police Department to conduct bomb squad training this week

Don't panic if you hear explosions on the city's South Side, SAPD officials said.

By on Tue, Dec 19, 2023 at 10:27 am

click to enlarge SAPD's bomb squad trainings will take place on Tuesday morning and Wednesday afternoon. - Facebook / San Antonio Police Department
Facebook / San Antonio Police Department
SAPD's bomb squad trainings will take place on Tuesday morning and Wednesday afternoon.
San Antonio residents who hear explosions Tuesday and Wednesday on the South Side shouldn't panic, according to police officials.

The San Antonio Police Department’s bomb squad is holding exercises off Southeast Loop 410 near Moursund Boulevard this week, and those exercises may include the detention of explosives.

SAPD will conduct the exercises 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and from noon-2 p.m. Wednesday.

“Please do not be alarmed,” SAPD officials wrote in a Facebook post.

However, the bomb squad exercises this week are likely to pale in comparison to the military training simulating urban warfare downtown last year. During those exercises, residents reported hearing gunfire and seeing Blackhawk helicopters take off and land in the city’s urban core.

