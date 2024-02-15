San Antonio police receive new tip on disappearance of missing child Lina Khil

click to enlarge
San Antonio girl Lina Khil was last seen at a Northwest San Antonio playground on Dec. 20, 2021.
Authorities are searching an area in Northwest San Antonio after receiving a tip about the possible whereabouts of Lina Sarder Khil, the child of Afghan immigrants who disappeared in 2021, according to MySA
San Antonio police searched an area at 9 a.m. Thursday around the Helix Apartments complex, about a five-minute drive from where Khil was last seen, MySA reports. SAPD officials told the news site they received a tip on Khil’s disappearance but didn't offer specific details.
Khil disappeared Dec. 20, 2021
from a playground near the Villas del Cabo apartment complex in Northwest San Antonio. She was 3 years old at the time.
Khil's mother told authorities she briefly left the child alone at a playground. However, when she returned, the girl was nowhere to be found.
Since then, the SAPD and the FBI have conducted numerous searches
around San Antonio but met little apparent success in solving the mystery.
