FLAVOR (5/9) FLASH SALE HAPPENING NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

San Antonio police receive new tip on disappearance of missing child Lina Khil

SAPD searched an area roughly five minutes away from the Northwest San Antonio spot where Khil was last seen.

By on Thu, Feb 15, 2024 at 11:55 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio girl Lina Khil was last seen at a Northwest San Antonio playground on Dec. 20, 2021. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Police Department
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Police Department
San Antonio girl Lina Khil was last seen at a Northwest San Antonio playground on Dec. 20, 2021.
Authorities are searching an area in Northwest San Antonio after receiving a tip about the possible whereabouts of Lina Sarder Khil, the child of Afghan immigrants who disappeared in 2021, according to MySA.

San Antonio police searched an area at 9 a.m. Thursday around the Helix Apartments complex, about a five-minute drive from where Khil was last seen, MySA reports. SAPD officials told the news site they received a tip on Khil’s disappearance but didn't offer specific details.

Khil disappeared Dec. 20, 2021 from a playground near the Villas del Cabo apartment complex in Northwest San Antonio. She was 3 years old at the time.

Khil's mother told authorities she briefly left the child alone at a playground. However, when she returned, the girl was nowhere to be found.

Since then, the SAPD and the FBI have conducted numerous searches around San Antonio but met little apparent success in solving the mystery.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Internet can't stop mocking Ted Cruz's tight pants and moose knuckle

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.

San Antonio area's Schlitterbahn now hiring 2,000 people for new season

By Nina Rangel

The 70-acre water park and resort boasts 51 attractions situated along the Comal River in the Texas Hill Country.

San Antonio police officer suspended for napping, talking about having on-duty sex

By Sanford Nowlin

A San Antonio police officer is serving a 76-day suspension after an intern said he napped on duty and claimed he'd had on-duty sex with a woman.

Judge throws out trespass case against San Antonio far-right 'citizen journalist'

By Michael Karlis

Self-described "Alpha MAGA Male" Hernando Arce posts videos on social media of himself filming asylum seekers at San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center.

Also in News

Elon Musk reincorporates SpaceX in Texas after online tantrum about $55 billion salary

By Michael Karlis

Texas billionaire Elon Musk wears his cowboy hate backwards during a visit to Eagle Pass last year.

U.S. Rep. Greg Casar files bill to connect Texas power grid to rest of the nation

By Sanford Nowlin

An ERCOT employee monitors the state's electrical grid.

The Internet can't stop mocking Ted Cruz's tight pants and moose knuckle

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.

Texas anti-DEI law implementation has been a disaster

By Emilio Zamora and Angela Valenzuela, The Texas Observer

Students walk toward the Main Building on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin.
More

Digital Issue

February 7, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us