San Antonio police shoot, kill woman after they respond to call about her destroying fire alarm

San Antonio police can only use deadly force to protect themselves, a fellow officer or bystander only if their lives are in immediate danger, according to department policy.
San Antonio police officers early Friday morning shot and killed a woman who destroyed an apartment complex fire alarm in what Chief William McManus described as an incident in which the details remain "sketchy," the Express-News reports
Firefighters showed up to handle an alarm problem at apartments on the 6200 block of Old Pearsall Road in Southwest San Antonio at around 2 a.m. Friday, according to the daily. Upon arrival, the crew encountered a woman in her 40s who had apparently destroyed the alarm, prompting the firefighters to call San Antonio police for backup.
It’s unclear what happened once police arrived, but somehow three SAPD officers ended up firing their weapons at the woman, killing her, McManus told the Express-News
“Everything is so sketchy, and I have not seen the body cam footage,” the chief added.
McManus told the Express-News
the woman did “something” that threatened the lives of the officers. Even so, he said that an investigation is underway to determine what unfolded during the encounter.
