San Antonio researchers land research dollars to improve trauma care using AI

UTSA will work in collaboration with UT Health San Antonio and University of Texas at Tyler on the project.

By on Wed, May 8, 2024 at 12:33 pm

click to enlarge The longer it takes to provide care in the so-called “golden hour” after a traumatic injury, the lower the chances of patient survival, medical experts say. - Pexels / Pixabay
Pexels / Pixabay
The longer it takes to provide care in the so-called “golden hour” after a traumatic injury, the lower the chances of patient survival, medical experts say.
When it comes to trauma care, faster is better. A $1 million grant from an initiative of the University of Texas System to researchers in San Antonio and Tyler aims to speed the time in delivering that care using artificial intelligence.

Researchers at the University of Texas at San Antonio Matrix AI Consortium received the funding from the UT System’s Trauma Research and Combat Casualty Care Collaborative, or TRC₄. UTSA will work in collaboration with UT Health San Antonio and University of Texas at Tyler.

The longer it takes to provide care in the so-called “golden hour” after a traumatic injury, the less the chances of survival or good long-term outcomes for the patient, according to medical experts.

Researchers across the UT System are aiming to improve the care for critically ill patients using AI tools “to identify and remediate delays in care,” according to UTSA officials. 

“There is great potential for AI to positively impact healthcare,” UTSA Associate Professor of Biomedical and Chemical Engineering Amina Qutub said in a written statement. “Last month, the [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] approved the first AI software for hemorrhage triage of combat casualties. At the same time, a new rapid biomarker test to assess traumatic brain injury from blood was approved. Through the introduction of new AI methods and integrated databases to the field of trauma, iRemedyACT will accelerate these types of breakthrough translational applications that will save lives and improve quality of life for trauma survivors.”

In the acronym-rich fields of AI, medicine and academia, iRemedyACT is tortured shorthand for Identification and Remediation of Delays to Definitive Care of Critically Injured Patients in the Texas Trauma System with Advances in AI to Improve Care for Trauma.

May 1, 2024

