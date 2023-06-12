San Antonio River Walk among the prettiest sights in the world, study says

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Sean Pavone
The River Walk first opened to the public in 1941, and is among the most visited tourist attractions in Texas.
Those who blew steam out their ears when a recent study
declared the River Walk one of the nation's biggest "tourist traps" can calm down now.
A new report from report by Swiss-based luxury travel company Kuoni
had far nicer things to say about the downtown destination. Indeed, Kuoni declared the River Walk the 16th-prettiest sight in the world and the fifth-most beautiful in the U.S. It was one of only five U.S. destinations to make the report's top 20, and it was the only Texas location to make the entire list.
The other beautiful U.S. destinations included Central Park at No. 1, Las Vegas’ Fountains of Bellagio at No. 3, the Chihuly Garden and Glass in Seattle at No. 10 and the Golden Gate Bridge at No. 15. The international selections included Rome's Trevi Fountain in Rome, Barcelona's Sagrada Familia and Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral.
Not bad company. The folks from Kuoni must not have visited San Antonio in August — or when the river was at its muddiest.
The San Antonio River Walk first opened to the public in 1941
. It was the brainchild of architect Robert H. H. Hugman as a form of flood control after downtown was inundated with water two decades earlier.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed