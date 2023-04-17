San Antonio seventh grader wins national STEM competition for designing 3D printed pin

click to enlarge
Courtesy Image / We (Heart) Veterans Pin Design Challenge
Rivera will receive a 3D printer which will be donated to the school, library, organization of his choice.
Local seventh grader Daniel Grinman Rivera recently took first place in the national STEM competition We (Heart) Veterans Pin Design Challenge
The competition challenges students in grades four through 12 to design 3D printed pins in honor of U.S. military veterans. The We (Heart) Veterans Pin Design Challenge is a partnership between the Army Educational Outreach Program (AEOP) and Future Engineers organization.
Rivera was one of two recipients of the award. In honor of his win, he will receive a 3D printer donated to a school, library or organization of his choice.
Additionally, Rivera will travel to Columbus, Ohio, to attend a special event at the National Veterans Memorial Museum on Memorial Day weekend. His pin will be 3D printed and distributed to veterans in attendance, along with other competition finalists.
"[My] design is meant to celebrate and remember all of the United States military branches, while honorably saluting them with a ribbon-like design,” Rivera said in a news release.
