San Antonio Zoo breaks ground on $15 million Congo Falls gorilla exhibit

Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
Congo Falls is just phase one of a $65 million San Antonio Zoo expansion project.
Officials broke ground on the San Antonio Zoo's new $15 million Congo Falls gorilla exhibit
on Friday morning, according to a press release.
The exhibit, which the zoo describes as among the most significant milestones in its 110-year history, will be among the nation's largest gorilla habitats and include features not found anywhere else.
Among those highlights include a climate-controlled enclosure, a gorilla medical facility and elevated viewing areas for guests, as well as the Mays Family Silverback Peak — a world-first 60-foot tall gorilla tower with a skyline view of downtown.
Upon its completion, Congo Falls will be home to the zoo's first gorillas in over three decades.
The last gorilla to reside in San Antonio was Mopie, who was moved to the Smithsonian Zoo in Washington, D.C., in 1990. Since then, the closest gorilla experience for Alamo City residents has been a three-hour drive away at the Houston Zoo.
Congo Falls is just the first phase of a $65 million zoo expansion project.
