FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

San Antonio Zoo breaks ground on $15 million Congo Falls gorilla exhibit

The San Antonio Zoo hasn't housed gorillas in over three decades.

By on Fri, Mar 1, 2024 at 1:25 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Congo Falls is just phase one of a $65 million San Antonio Zoo expansion project. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
Congo Falls is just phase one of a $65 million San Antonio Zoo expansion project.
Officials broke ground on the San Antonio Zoo's new $15 million Congo Falls gorilla exhibit on Friday morning, according to a press release.

The exhibit, which the zoo describes as among the most significant milestones in its 110-year history, will be among the nation's largest gorilla habitats and include features not found anywhere else.

Among those highlights include a climate-controlled enclosure, a gorilla medical facility and elevated viewing areas for guests, as well as the Mays Family Silverback Peak — a world-first 60-foot tall gorilla tower with a skyline view of downtown.

Upon its completion, Congo Falls will be home to the zoo's first gorillas in over three decades.

The last gorilla to reside in San Antonio was Mopie, who was moved to the Smithsonian Zoo in Washington, D.C., in 1990. Since then, the closest gorilla experience for Alamo City residents has been a three-hour drive away at the Houston Zoo.

Congo Falls is just the first phase of a $65 million zoo expansion project.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Study: San Antonio ranks as one of the nation's saddest cities

By Michael Karlis

Does this look like an unhappy city?

H-E-B's chairman throws $1 million behind candidates Gov. Greg Abbott wants to unseat

By Michael Karlis

H-E-B's chairman throws $1 million behind candidates Gov. Greg Abbott wants to unseat

Manny Pelaez snacks, rolls eyes during San Antonio council meeting on Gaza conflict

By Michael Karlis

District 8 City Councilman Manny Pelaez clacks away on his laptop while San Antonio residents express their concerns about the bloodshed in Gaza.

Federal Judge strikes down 'Show Me Your Papers Law,' blasts Texas Gov. Abbott's 'invasion' legal theory

By Michael Karlis

A group of migrants seeking U.S. asylum walk down a road beside the Rio Grande River to turn themselves in to the Border Patrol.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott doesn't want to be Trump's running mate, expert says

By Michael Karlis

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rails against transgender athletes and crossdressing teachers during a rally in San Antonio this month.

Federal Judge strikes down 'Show Me Your Papers Law,' blasts Texas Gov. Abbott's 'invasion' legal theory

By Michael Karlis

A group of migrants seeking U.S. asylum walk down a road beside the Rio Grande River to turn themselves in to the Border Patrol.

Will Cornyn take McConnell's place atop the Senate GOP?

By Justin Miller, The Texas Observer

Sen. John Cornyn Cornyn played the loyal good ol’ boy, diligently staying in the good graces of Trump — or at least avoiding being the target of his wrath.

Texas pro-Trump Hispanic PAC agrees to pay penalty for campaign finance violation

By Michael Karlis

A final audit report by the FEC noted that LFAF officials told agency staff the accounting errors "were obviously not intentional, but … due to lack of expertise from our volunteer treasurer."
More

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us