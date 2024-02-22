FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

San Antonio's beloved Half Price Books location on Broadway permanently closing

The properties housing the longtime store and its neighbor, Antiquarian Book Mart, were both purchased by a local developer late last year.

By on Thu, Feb 22, 2024 at 8:18 am

click to enlarge Half Price Books on Broadway will close permanently on May 5. - Screen Capture / Google Maps
Screen Capture / Google Maps
Half Price Books on Broadway will close permanently on May 5.
Half Price Books' longtime location on Broadway north of downtown will permanently close on May 5, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

A sign posted on the shop’s door confirmed the closure and urged local bookworms to visit the Dallas-based company's four other area locations to get their read on. The shop — located at 3207 Broadway, along a fast-developing part of the major north-south thoroughfare — has been in continuous operation since 1978.

Half Price Books President Kathy Doyle Thomas told the Business Journal her company had been in negotiations with local developer Harper/Huddleston Inc., which bought the site late last year. However, the two parties have been unable to reach a new lease agreement.

“We have great customers at this location, which we have called home since 1978,” Thomas told SABJ. “However, the building has been sold to a new owner, and we were unable to come to terms on a new lease.”

Harper/Huddleston Inc. also purchased the Antiquarian Book Mart next door to Half Price Books as well as the parking lot behind the two buildings. While the developer didn't reveal terms of the deal, the three properties had a combined value of $1.83 million as of their last appraisal, according to Bexar County records.

Antiquarian Book Mart, 3127 Broadway, also is scheduled for a May closure.

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

