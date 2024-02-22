San Antonio's beloved Half Price Books location on Broadway permanently closing

click to enlarge
Screen Capture / Google Maps
Half Price Books on Broadway will close permanently on May 5.
Half Price Books' longtime location on Broadway north of downtown will permanently close on May 5, the San Antonio Business Journal reports
.
A sign posted on the shop’s door confirmed the closure and urged local bookworms to visit the Dallas-based company's four other area locations to get their read on. The shop — located at 3207 Broadway, along a fast-developing part of the major north-south thoroughfare — has been in continuous operation since 1978.
Half Price Books President Kathy Doyle Thomas told the Business Journal
her company had been in negotiations with local developer Harper/Huddleston Inc., which bought the site late last year. However, the two parties have been unable to reach a new lease agreement.
“We have great customers at this location, which we have called home since 1978,” Thomas told SABJ
. “However, the building has been sold to a new owner, and we were unable to come to terms on a new lease.”
Harper/Huddleston Inc. also purchased the Antiquarian Book Mart next door to Half Price Books as well as the parking lot behind the two buildings. While the developer didn't reveal terms of the deal, the three properties had a combined value of $1.83 million as of their last appraisal, according to Bexar County records.
Antiquarian Book Mart, 3127 Broadway, also is scheduled for a May closure.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed