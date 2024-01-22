San Antonio's Monday rainfall sets record

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / LeManna
A total of 3.57 inches of rain fell in San Antonio Sunday and Monday.
San Antonio got nearly 4 inches of rain Sunday and Monday, setting a record along the way, according to the Express-News
, citing data from the National Weather Service (NWS).
On Sunday, 1.16 inches of rain fell in the Alamo City, according to the daily's compilation of NWS data. Another 2.41 inches fell Monday, bringing total rainfall over the past 48 hours to 3.57 inches.
Monday’s severe early morning thunderstorms set an all-time Jan. 22 rainfall record for San Antonio and the city's highest single-day rainfall since Oct. 13, 2021, according to the Express-News
.
Even though more rain is on the way, according to forecasts, the downpours likely aren't enough to fix the area's persistent drought conditions.
As of Thursday, Bexar County remained in an “Extreme Drought,” according to data
from the National Drought Mitigation Center. Although it’s possible the county could exit that classification in coming days, it will likely remain in the “Severe Drought” category for the foreseeable future, according to the daily.
