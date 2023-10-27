San Antonio's Ranch Motel reopens after extensive renovations

click to enlarge Brandon Rodriguez The original neon sign invites travelers to the Ranch Motel.

Broadway’s Midcentury Modern Ranch Motel last week reopened after extensive redesign and renovation at the hands of Boerne-based hotelier Jayson Seidman.A native Texan, Seidman has made a name for himself reviving offbeat motor courts in locales in and around the Lone Star State. His development company Sandstone's portfolio includes the Thunderbird Hotel in Marfa, the Antelope Lodge in Alpine and the East Austin Hotel in Austin.The Ranch Motel, 3101 Broadway, fit Seidman's brand, he said. While the Broadway corridor grew and modernized, the motel and adjacent property — which formerly housed Kiddie Park, and is also owned by the hotelier — were left standing still in time.Under Seidman's guidance — and in collaboration with architect Evan Morris — the Ranch Motel's interiors, exteriors, grounds and neon sign have all been given a facelift. Each guest room now features high-end beds, linens and bath amenities. Some rooms have also been converted into public spaces, including a reception and retail shop, a lobby and a small HiFi listening room for audiophiles.In addition to a swimming pool, the property's recreational amenities include table tennis, foosball, bocce ball and pickleball courts. Seidman also added a members club, a coffee truck, a casual bar with cocktails and snacks and two courtyards with outdoor seating for socializing."I wanted to ensure that I bring new life to the property, while still preserving original details like the iconic neon sign and arched ceilings," Seidman said to thein an emailed statement. "I’m excited to bring a new, unique hospitality concept to the area with leisure and recreation spaces for locals and tourists of all ages."