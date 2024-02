Social media questions placement of San Antonio Louis Vuitton billboard featuring Wemby

click to enlarge Michael Karlis Louis Vuitton's Victor Wembanyama billboard is located near the intersection of I-37 and Fair Avenue on the South Side.

Interesting location to put this at... https://t.co/XMneQn31Ik — 𝔹𝕖𝕩𝕒𝕣 β„‚π• π•¦π•Ÿπ•₯π•ͺ π•Šπ• π•”π•šπ•’π• 𝔸𝕑𝕑𝕒𝕣𝕖𝕝 (@BexarApparel) February 21, 2024

Social media users are scratching their heads over a Louis Vuitton billboard featuring San Antonio Spur Victor Wembanyama that popped up in one of the city's poorest neighborhoods.Located near the intersection of I-37 and Fair Avenue on the South Side, the billboard features Wemby sporting a black-and-white LV jacket that retails for $6,450. On Tuesday, the high-end fashion label announced the 7-foot-3 Frenchman as its newest brand ambassador.It makes sense for a French label to partner with the Paris metro-born star. What doesn't doesn't add up, though β€” at least not to social media users β€” is the billboard's placement, which is a far cry from the Dominion or Stone Oak."Interesting location to put this at…," Bexar County Social Apparel tweeted Tuesday.Meanwhile, X user @carpfeiffer wondered who at Louis Vuitton approved the placement."Did anyone at LV look at the demographics of that area?" the user tweeted. "Might make the billboard that much better."The billboard is in a ZIP code where the median income of $44,279 is nearly $20,000 less than that of San Antonio as a whole, according to the 2020 U.S. Census and the 2023 American Community Survey Indeed, someone earning the 78210 ZIP code's median income would need to drop 15% of their annual salary to afford the jacket Wemby sports in the ad.