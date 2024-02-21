FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

Social media questions placement of San Antonio Louis Vuitton billboard featuring Wemby

The ZIP code is one of the city's least affluent, yet the high-end fashion brand is showing off a jacket that retails for $6,450.

By on Wed, Feb 21, 2024 at 12:29 pm

click to enlarge Louis Vuitton's Victor Wembanyama billboard is located near the intersection of I-37 and Fair Avenue on the South Side. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Louis Vuitton's Victor Wembanyama billboard is located near the intersection of I-37 and Fair Avenue on the South Side.
Social media users are scratching their heads over a Louis Vuitton billboard featuring San Antonio Spur Victor Wembanyama that popped up in one of the city's poorest neighborhoods.

Located near the intersection of I-37 and Fair Avenue on the South Side, the billboard features Wemby sporting a black-and-white LV jacket that retails for $6,450. On Tuesday, the high-end fashion label announced the 7-foot-3 Frenchman as its newest brand ambassador.

It makes sense for a French label to partner with the Paris metro-born star. What doesn't doesn't add up, though — at least not to social media users — is the billboard's placement, which is a far cry from the Dominion or Stone Oak.

"Interesting location to put this at…," Bexar County Social Apparel tweeted Tuesday.
Meanwhile, X user @carpfeiffer wondered who at Louis Vuitton approved the placement.

"Did anyone at LV look at the demographics of that area?" the user tweeted. "Might make the billboard that much better."

The billboard is in a ZIP code where the median income of $44,279 is nearly $20,000 less than that of San Antonio as a whole, according to the 2020 U.S. Census and the 2023 American Community Survey.

Indeed, someone earning the 78210 ZIP code's median income would need to drop 15% of their annual salary to afford the jacket Wemby sports in the ad.

