Social media questions placement of San Antonio Louis Vuitton billboard featuring Wemby

Located near the intersection of I-37 and Fair Avenue on the South Side, the billboard features Wemby sporting a black-and-white LV jacket that retails for $6,450. On Tuesday, the high-end fashion label announced the 7-foot-3 Frenchman as its newest brand ambassador.
It makes sense for a French label to partner with the Paris metro-born star. What doesn't doesn't add up, though — at least not to social media users — is the billboard's placement, which is a far cry from the Dominion or Stone Oak.
"Interesting location to put this at…," Bexar County Social Apparel tweeted Tuesday.
Meanwhile, X user @carpfeiffer wondered who at Louis Vuitton approved the placement.
Interesting location to put this at... https://t.co/XMneQn31Ik— 𝔹𝕖𝕩𝕒𝕣 ℂ𝕠𝕦𝕟𝕥𝕪 𝕊𝕠𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝 𝔸𝕡𝕡𝕒𝕣𝕖𝕝 (@BexarApparel) February 21, 2024
"Did anyone at LV look at the demographics of that area?" the user tweeted. "Might make the billboard that much better."
The billboard is in a ZIP code where the median income of $44,279 is nearly $20,000 less than that of San Antonio as a whole, according to the 2020 U.S. Census and the 2023 American Community Survey.
Indeed, someone earning the 78210 ZIP code's median income would need to drop 15% of their annual salary to afford the jacket Wemby sports in the ad.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed