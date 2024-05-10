South Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar's top aide leaves. More may follow.

click to enlarge
Sanford Nowlin
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar speaks at a press briefing in downtown San Antonio.
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar's chief of staff has resigned in the wake of the Justice Department indicting the long-serving South Texas Democrat on federal bribery, money laundering and wire fraud charges, Punchbowl News reports
.
Jake Hochberg —
who's served as Cuellar's chief of staff since 2021 — left Monday, the political news site reports, citing people familiar with the situation. Others in the Laredo congressman's office are also considering jumping ship, the same sources said.
Cuellar and his wife Imelda were indicted last Friday
on charges of accepting some $600,000 in bribes from an Azerbaijani oil company and a Mexican bank, according to federal officials. A pair of political consultants also agreed to plead guilty
to charges that they conspired to help Cuellar launder bribes from the bank.
The congressman has maintained that he and his wife are innocent and also said the charges won't stop him from seeking an 11th term. Even so, he's stepped down from his committee assignments, including a
seat on the powerful House Appropriations Committee, while the criminal case plays out, Punchbowl News reports.
Cuellar's district extends from the U.S.-Mexico border to a swath of East San Antonio.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed