Spurs Sports & Entertainment hosting back-to-school party Saturday

click to enlarge Courtesy / Spurs Sports and Entertainment The Spurs back to school bash is in its second year

Spurs Sports & Entertainment is bringing its Back to School Bash around for a second year.



The second annual event — open to parents, students and teachers in grades K-12 — will take place at the AT&T Center Saturday, August 5.



Attendees will be able to gather free school supplies and resources before the start of the new academic year. V accines, vision checks, dental screenings and haircut will also be available appointment, according to a SS&E officials.