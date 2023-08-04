LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Spurs Sports & Entertainment hosting back-to-school party Saturday

Attendees will be able to gather free supplies and resources before the start of the new school year.

By on Fri, Aug 4, 2023 at 3:38 pm

click to enlarge The Spurs back to school bash is in its second year - Courtesy / Spurs Sports and Entertainment
Courtesy / Spurs Sports and Entertainment
The Spurs back to school bash is in its second year
Spurs Sports & Entertainment is bringing its Back to School Bash around for a second year.

The second annual event — open to parents, students and teachers in grades K-12 — will take place at the AT&T Center Saturday, August 5.

Attendees will be able to gather free school supplies and resources before the start of the new academic year. Vaccines, vision checks, dental screenings and haircut will also be available appointment, according to a SS&E officials.

What's more, the information booths will provide information on school enrollment, extracurricular activities and mental-health support.

Online registration is now open and is required for parents, students and teachers to attend. Last year's bash drew 5,000 attendees.

The AT&T Center is located at 1 AT&T Center Parkway.
