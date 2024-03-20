Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

Supreme Court hears case of San Antonio woman who alleges arrest was politically motivated

Former Castle Hills Councilwoman Sylvia Gonzalez alleges her in 2019 arrest was politically motivated, violating her First Amendment rights.

By on Wed, Mar 20, 2024 at 11:59 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Former Castle Hills Councilwoman Sylvia Gonzalez stands outside the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. - Courtesy Photo / Institute for Justice
Courtesy Photo / Institute for Justice
Former Castle Hills Councilwoman Sylvia Gonzalez stands outside the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday in a case involving a former Castle Hills councilwoman who alleges she was arrested in retaliation for speaking out against the San Antonio suburb's city manager.

Slate Magazine last month described the widely watched case as being among the "most disturbing First Amendment cases of the decade so far."

The legal fight stems from the arrest of retiree Sylvia Gonzalez, now 72, who won a Castle Hills City Council seat in a tightly contested 2019 race. During that contest, she authored a petition criticizing Castle Hills City Manager Ryan Rapelye, whom some residents accused of failing to repave city roads and ignoring citizen concerns, according to court filings.

In May 2019, during Gonzalez's first council meeting, she introduced the 300-signature petition to Mayor Edward Trevino, triggering a debate about Rapelye's performance.

The petition angered Trevino, a political ally of the city manager, according to Gonzalez's accusations.

Following the meeting, Gonzalez gathered up papers into her briefcase, including some of the petitions. Although Gonzalez turned the petitions over to the mayor when he requested that she give them back before she left the council chamber, Trevino accused Gonzalez of intentionally trying to destroy government records, according to court filings.

Following the meeting, Castle Hills police embarked on a nearly two-month investigation into the matter, eventually charging Gonzalez with intentionally destroying, concealing, removing or impairing the verity, legibility, or availability of a government record — a misdemeanor.

Gonzalez was arrested and spent a day in jail for the charge until Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales caught wind of the situation and dropped the charges.

Gonzalez later filed a suit in which she alleges her arrest was political retaliation for her petition against city manager Rapelye.

In October 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear Gonzalez's case. Justices will decide what counts as "objective evidence" in situations where a person is arrested for a constitutionally protected activity.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio Louis Vuitton pop-up gets makeover after trademark accusations

By Michael Karlis

The "Luis Vaton" pop-up art installation can be found at the intersections of West Lambert and South Flores streets.

Texas is among the worst states for women financially relative to men

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas women’s median earnings only account for 75% of men’s, according to a new study.

Assclown Alert: Doubling down on a racist conspiracy theory with U.S. Rep. Chip Roy

By Sanford Nowlin

Congressman Chip Roy speaks during a House Judiciary Committee field hearing.

U.S. Supreme Court again extends its freeze on Texas' 'show me your papers' law

By Sanford Nowlin

A group of migrants seeking U.S. asylum walk down a road beside the Rio Grande River to turn themselves in to the Border Patrol.

Texas’ new immigration law is blocked again

By Uriel J. García and Alejandro Serrano, The Texas Tribune

Migrants walk along the Rio Grande past recently installed buoys in Eagle Pass, Texas on July 29, 2023.

Assclown Alert: Doubling down on a racist conspiracy theory with U.S. Rep. Chip Roy

By Sanford Nowlin

Congressman Chip Roy speaks during a House Judiciary Committee field hearing.

Supreme Court permits Texas police to arrest people who illegally cross the border as the SB 4 legal clash continues

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Texas to start enforcing Senate Bill 4, a new state law that allows Texas police to charge people with illegally entering the state from other countries. The federal government argued that the law is unconstitutional because enforcing immigration laws is a federal responsibility.

Texas is among the worst states for women financially relative to men

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas women’s median earnings only account for 75% of men’s, according to a new study.
More

March 20, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us