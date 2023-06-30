Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Texas fines San Antonio police union $5,000 over its financial reports in 2021 election

Prop. B, which would have stripped the union of its collective bargaining power, was narrowly defeated in 2021.

By on Fri, Jun 30, 2023 at 4:12 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Opponents of the petition drive to put Proposition B on the ballot in 2021 hold signs at a polling site where volunteers collected signatures. - Courtesy Photo / Fix SAPD
Courtesy Photo / Fix SAPD
Opponents of the petition drive to put Proposition B on the ballot in 2021 hold signs at a polling site where volunteers collected signatures.
The Texas Ethics Commission has ordered San Antonio's police union to pay $5,000 for misreporting financial details of its pricy campaign to defeat Proposition B during the 2021 citywide election.

Prop B, rejected by voters on a narrow 2% margin, would have stripped the powerful union of its collective bargaining power. The union spent freely to combat the grassroots effort, which arose from a petition drive from the accountability group Fix SAPD.

In its June 21 ruling, the Texas Ethics Commission said San Antonio Police Officers Association Treasurer Jason Sanchez filed 2021 campaign expenditure reports under his own name instead of that of the union. As a result, it appeared that Sanchez himself had spent more than $615,000 for advertising and other miscellaneous political expenditures while campaigning against the proposition, according the document.

Sanchez's accounting practices violated Section 254.261 of the Texas Election Code, which states that a person must disclose the entity of the source of the campaign expenditures, the Texas Ethics Commission ruled.

SAPOA officials were unavailable for comment Friday on the ruling.

However, police accountability group Act 4 SA said the state's decision to fine SAPOA shows that the union wants to shield its expenditures from public scrutiny.

"This goes to prove that our police union not only floods elections with money to drown out our voice and vote but also violates election laws to do it," Act 4 SA Executive Director Ananda Tomas said in an emailed statement. "We hope that by bringing this to light, we can open up our community's eyes to how this political organization truly operates."

Sanchez defended his actions to the Texas Ethics Commission, saying SAPOA's name wouldn't fit on the campaign finance form provided by Bexar County, the state's ruling notes. He also said he used his own name and personal email address on the form because the instructions on the paperwork didn't mention that the entity he was filing the paperwork on behalf of had to be included.

The Texas Ethics Commission said it took Sanchez's defense into account. "However, the respondent’s error made SAPOA’s political expenditures difficult for the public to find and thereby
frustrated effective disclosure of a substantial amount of activity," it ruled.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas mocked for trumpeting federal broadband funding he voted against

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn: "Oops! Did I just tweet that?"

The Wemby Effect: Wembanyama is putting his mark on San Antonio. It could be costly to keep him here.

By Michael Karlis

Victor Wembanyama hugs the Spurs Coyote.

San Antonio prof claims he was fired for his religious beliefs. Alamo Colleges says otherwise.

By Michael Karlis

St. Philips College terminated Johnson Varkey's employment on Jan. 27, documents show.

OnlyFans model freaks out Twitter by rolling in pile of horse shit on Austin's 6th Street

By Michael Karlis

The woman said she pulled the stunt to distract Austin police officers who were arresting a man nearby.

Also in News

What we know about the malaria case in South Texas

By Michael Karlis

The current malaria outbreak is the first in the U.S. since 2003, according to the CDC.

UT-Austin only Texas public university affected by Supreme Court’s ending use of race in admissions

By Kate McGee, The Texas Tribune

Students walk through the University of Texas campus. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that colleges can no longer consider race in admissions.

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas mocked for trumpeting federal broadband funding he voted against

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn: "Oops! Did I just tweet that?"

Assclown Alert: Throwing a pants-shitting fit with toddler Gov. Greg Abbott

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed at least 77 bills to punish lawmakers for not resolving disagreements over how to address property tax relief.
More

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us