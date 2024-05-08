LAST CALL FOR SA FLAVOR TICKETS! JOIN US 5/9

Texas' SXSW festival will expand to London in 2025

SXSW expanded into the Asia Pacific region in 2023 with the launch of SXSW Sydney.

By on Wed, May 8, 2024 at 4:57 pm

click to enlarge Austin's annual SXSW festival draws musical performers from around the globe. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Austin's annual SXSW festival draws musical performers from around the globe.
Music fans and tech aficionados, get your passports ready. Next year, Austin's ever-expanding SXSW festival will include a week of programming in London, officials with the event said Wednesday.

The nearly four-decades-old conference draws hundreds of thousands of people annually to discuss innovation in technology and science and to experience an array of music and entertainment performances and programming.

The London expansion will take place in June 2025 across dozens of venues, galleries, clubs and other spaces in the city's Shoreditch area, according to SXSW officials. Shoreditch lies northeast of London's city center.

Along with the conference’s expected keynotes, music showcases and tech-related programming, SXSW officials say the London expansion will continue to develop a focus on climate change and sustainability. .

SXSW officials will reveal more details about the London programming in coming months, and badges are expected to go on sale in October. More details are available at sxswlondon.com.

SXSW expanded into the Asia Pacific region in 2023 with the launch of SXSW Sydney.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.





Nina Rangel

