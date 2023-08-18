Tim Burton Exhibit, Poet Laureate: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

click to enlarge
Tim Burton, Courtesy of McNay Art Museum
Tim Burton, Jack Skellington and his dog, Zero, in Jack’s Tower from The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993. Painted wood, metal, plastic, glass, paper, and Styrofoam, with fabric and found objects. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Gift of Robert L. B. Tobin, TL1994.4.1.3. © Disney © Tim Burton
's most-read stories of the week are frequently dominated by political shenanigans at the city and state level, this week's roundup was topped by a pair of arts-related stories.
Our most-visited article of the week was about the opening of a McNay Art Museum exhibition dedicated to director Tim Burton's innovative stop-motion feature
, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. What can we say? San Antonio loves spooky stuff. After all, this is the city that hosts an annual Burton Ball celebrating the filmmaker's dark and eccentric creations.
Racking up the second most reads for the week was our story on San Antonio's Arts and Culture department saying "adios" to Nephtalí De León as city poet laureate. City officials bounced De León out of the job after he posted a poem online that contained a Chicano slang term largely considered a racial slur. De León argued that he didn't mean to offend, but many countered by saying, "Uh, too late!"
