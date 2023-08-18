LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Tim Burton Exhibit, Poet Laureate: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

A story about the Alamo City being ranked as one of the nation's friendliest metros also got a lot of attention.

By on Fri, Aug 18, 2023 at 4:03 pm

click to enlarge Tim Burton, Jack Skellington and his dog, Zero, in Jack’s Tower from The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993. Painted wood, metal, plastic, glass, paper, and Styrofoam, with fabric and found objects. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Gift of Robert L. B. Tobin, TL1994.4.1.3. © Disney © Tim Burton - Tim Burton, Courtesy of McNay Art Museum
Tim Burton, Courtesy of McNay Art Museum
Tim Burton, Jack Skellington and his dog, Zero, in Jack’s Tower from The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993. Painted wood, metal, plastic, glass, paper, and Styrofoam, with fabric and found objects. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Gift of Robert L. B. Tobin, TL1994.4.1.3. © Disney © Tim Burton
While the Current's most-read stories of the week are frequently dominated by political shenanigans at the city and state level, this week's roundup was topped by a pair of arts-related stories.

Our most-visited article of the week was about the opening of a McNay Art Museum exhibition dedicated to director Tim Burton's innovative stop-motion feature The Night Before Christmas, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. What can we say? San Antonio loves spooky stuff. After all, this is the city that hosts an annual Burton Ball celebrating the filmmaker's dark and eccentric creations.

Racking up the second most reads for the week was our story on San Antonio's Arts and Culture department saying "adios" to Nephtalí De León as city poet laureate. City officials bounced De León out of the job after he posted a poem online that contained a Chicano slang term largely considered a racial slur. De León argued that he didn't mean to offend, but many countered by saying, "Uh, too late!"

10. Study: San Antonio Spurs' arena most injury-prone in the NBA

9. San Antonio man arrested after gun found in 3-year-old daughter's backpack

8. San Antonio Archdiocese strips 2 priests of duties over allegations they sexually abused minors

7. San Antonio sanctuary rescues 5 monkeys from Puerto Rico zoo

6. Pornhub sues Texas, saying new age-verification law shafts porn-site users

5. San Antonio tech bro-turned-Trump insider Brad Parscale has moved back to Texas

4. Survey names San Antonio second-friendliest U.S. city

3. San Antonio and Texas politicians react to Trump's latest indictment

2. San Antonio terminates poet laureate over his use of 'racial slur'

1. 'This is Halloween!' — Tim Burton-themed exhibition debuts at the McNay Art Museum this week
