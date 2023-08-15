Survey names San Antonio second-friendliest U.S. city

In the poll, researchers asked more than 1,000 people from the nation's 25 most-populous cities to rate the friendliness of other metros around the country. The result? San Antonio tied for second place with Columbus, Ohio, and Charlotte, North Carolina.
Austin — San Antonio's Northern neighbor — took home the title of Friendliest City in the survey, while El Paso and Fort Worth also cracked the top 10.
While it may come as a surprise that respondents found Hipster City friendlier than San Antonio, the poll nonetheless suggests people across the country think highly of the Alamo City's welcoming demeanor.
