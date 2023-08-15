LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Survey names San Antonio second-friendliest U.S. city

Three other Texas cities cracked the top 10, and one actually topped the list.

By on Tue, Aug 15, 2023 at 3:54 pm

San Antonio and three other Texas cities made the survey's top 10.
In Your Eyes Photography
San Antonio and three other Texas cities made the survey's top 10.
San Antonio is the second-friendliest city in the United States, according to a recent survey by online tutoring platform Preply.

In the poll, researchers asked more than 1,000 people from the nation's 25 most-populous cities to rate the friendliness of other metros around the country. The result? San Antonio tied for second place with Columbus, Ohio, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Austin — San Antonio's Northern neighbor — took home the title of Friendliest City in the survey, while El Paso and Fort Worth also cracked the top 10.

While it may come as a surprise that respondents found Hipster City friendlier than San Antonio, the poll nonetheless suggests people across the country think highly of the Alamo City's welcoming demeanor.

San Antonio's wide-open hospitality helped it land high on the list, according to the study's authors. Indeed, the city earned a top-five spot for multiple categories including Most Likely to Greet a Neighbor, Most Likely to Say Hello to People in Public and Most Likely to Guide New Residents or Tourists.

