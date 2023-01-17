TSA finds anti-tank recoilless rifle in checked luggage at San Antonio airport

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents discovered a high-powered 84 mm recoilless rifle in a person's checked luggage, according to federal authorities. The weapon appears to be a made by Swedish arms producer Carl Gustaf, they also said.
Recoilless rifles are primarily intended for use against tanks and other armored battlefield vehicles.
The military weapon wasn't declared to the airline at check-in, something required for those traveling with firearms in their suitcases, according to a tweet from the TSA’s Southwest Division.
The carrier, who hasn't been publicly identified, could face fines of up to $14,950 imposed by the TSA. The person also could face additional charges from the San Antonio Police Department, depending whether the firearm was legally owned and whether the individual had prior criminal convictions, according to NBC DFW.
Today @TSA officers @SATairport discovered this 84 mm caliber weapon in checked luggage. It was undeclared, as required when traveling with firearms or weapons. Here's info about traveling with firearm. https://t.co/FjDYDrQV0E #Monday #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/ax5sqxHNYX— TSA_SouthWest (@Tsa_SouthWest) January 16, 2023
Last year, the TSA confiscated a record 6,301 firearms from passengers, the vast majority of which were loaded, according to the agency.
