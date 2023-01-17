TSA finds anti-tank recoilless rifle in checked luggage at San Antonio airport

The traveler could face fines of up to $14,950, according to federal authorities.

Today @TSA officers @SATairport discovered this 84 mm caliber weapon in checked luggage. It was undeclared, as required when traveling with firearms or weapons. Here's info about traveling with firearm. https://t.co/FjDYDrQV0E #Monday #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/ax5sqxHNYX