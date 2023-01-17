TSA finds anti-tank recoilless rifle in checked luggage at San Antonio airport

The TSA confiscated a record 6,301 firearms at airports across the nation last year.

By on Tue, Jan 17, 2023 at 10:45 am

The traveler could face fines of up to $14,950, according to federal authorities.
Bryan Rindfuss
The traveler could face fines of up to $14,950, according to federal authorities.
A traveler at San Antonio International Airport was caught packing more than just clothes in their suitcase Monday.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents discovered a high-powered 84 mm recoilless rifle in a person's checked luggage, according to federal authorities. The weapon appears to be a made by Swedish arms producer Carl Gustaf, they also said.

Recoilless rifles are primarily intended for use against tanks and other armored battlefield vehicles.

The military weapon wasn't declared to the airline at check-in, something required for those traveling with firearms in their suitcases, according to a tweet from the TSA’s Southwest Division.
The carrier, who hasn't been publicly identified, could face fines of up to $14,950 imposed by the TSA. The person also could face additional charges from the San Antonio Police Department, depending whether the firearm was legally owned and whether the individual had prior criminal convictions, according to NBC DFW.

Last year, the TSA confiscated a record 6,301 firearms from passengers, the vast majority of which were loaded, according to the agency.

