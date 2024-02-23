Wemby Billboard, Brandeis HS Death: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

click to enlarge
Michael Karlis
Louis Vuitton's Victor Wembanyama billboard is located near the intersection of I-37 and Fair Avenue on the South Side.
The placement of a San Antonio Louis Vuitton billboard featuring new brand ambassador Victor Wembanyama raised eyebrows on social media this week.
That's because the fashion brand's ad towers above a relatively poor South Side neighborhood yet shows the Spurs phenomenon sporting a jacket with a $6,500 price tag. That's outside the price range for most Alamo City residents — especially those in the ZIP code surrounding the sign.
However, the ad didn't just generate a buzz on social media. An article about its curious placement was the Current
's most-read news story of the week. Another Wemby-related story about the 20-year-old rookie dropping the F-bomb during a live TV interview ranked close behind at No. 4.
Readers also flocked to stories on the death of a beloved Brandeis High School employee, the closure of Half Price Books' long-running Broadway store and the father of slain Tejano legend Selena blasting a new documentary featuring jailhouse interviews with her killer.
10. Luxury brand Kimpton Hotels reveals name, more details about downtown San Antonio project
9. Wild brawl involving San Antonio's UIW men's basketball team goes viral
8. San Antonio's beloved Half Price Books location on Broadway permanently closing
7. Candidate for San Antonio congressional seat sparks criticism by making light of veteran suicides
6. Amazon ends its San Antonio air cargo operations, resulting in 65 layoffs
5. Assclown Alert: Watering down a condemnation of white supremacy with the Texas GOP
4. San Antonio Spur Wembanyama drops F-bomb on national TV
3. Selena's father rails against new documentary featuring Yolanda Saldívar
2. Worker at San Antonio's Brandeis High School dies from injury sustained in classroom
1. Social media questions placement of San Antonio Louis Vuitton billboard featuring Wemby
