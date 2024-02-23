FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

Wemby Billboard, Brandeis HS Death: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

A story about the closure of Half Price Books' long-running Broadway store was also highly read.

By on Fri, Feb 23, 2024 at 12:58 pm

click to enlarge Louis Vuitton's Victor Wembanyama billboard is located near the intersection of I-37 and Fair Avenue on the South Side. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Louis Vuitton's Victor Wembanyama billboard is located near the intersection of I-37 and Fair Avenue on the South Side.
The placement of a San Antonio Louis Vuitton billboard featuring new brand ambassador Victor Wembanyama raised eyebrows on social media this week.

That's because the fashion brand's ad towers above a relatively poor South Side neighborhood yet shows the Spurs phenomenon sporting a jacket with a $6,500 price tag. That's outside the price range for most Alamo City residents — especially those in the ZIP code surrounding the sign.

However, the ad didn't just generate a buzz on social media. An article about its curious placement was the Current's most-read news story of the week. Another Wemby-related story about the 20-year-old rookie dropping the F-bomb during a live TV interview ranked close behind at No. 4.

Readers also flocked to stories on the death of a beloved Brandeis High School employee, the closure of Half Price Books' long-running Broadway store and the father of slain Tejano legend Selena blasting a new documentary featuring jailhouse interviews with her killer.

10. Luxury brand Kimpton Hotels reveals name, more details about downtown San Antonio project

9. Wild brawl involving San Antonio's UIW men's basketball team goes viral

8. San Antonio's beloved Half Price Books location on Broadway permanently closing

7. Candidate for San Antonio congressional seat sparks criticism by making light of veteran suicides

6. Amazon ends its San Antonio air cargo operations, resulting in 65 layoffs

5. Assclown Alert: Watering down a condemnation of white supremacy with the Texas GOP

4. San Antonio Spur Wembanyama drops F-bomb on national TV

3. Selena's father rails against new documentary featuring Yolanda Saldívar

2. Worker at San Antonio's Brandeis High School dies from injury sustained in classroom

1. Social media questions placement of San Antonio Louis Vuitton billboard featuring Wemby

Assistant at San Antonio's Brandeis High sustained life-ending injury in campus gymnasium

By Michael Karlis

The Bexar County Medical Examiner ruled the death Brandeis High School employee Alfred "Mr. Fred" Jimenez a homicide.

San Antonio's beloved Half Price Books location on Broadway permanently closing

By Nina Rangel

Half Price Books on Broadway will close permanently on May 5.

Social media questions placement of San Antonio Louis Vuitton billboard featuring Wemby

By Michael Karlis

Louis Vuitton's Victor Wembanyama billboard is located near the intersection of I-37 and Fair Avenue on the South Side.

To Texas With Love: What Russia's support of TEXIT tells us about the frayed nature of U.S. politics

By Michael Karlis

TNM President Daniel Miller delivers a petition demanding Texas Gov. Greg Abbott call a special session to discuss the possibility of TEXIT.

Judge says Texas school district can punish Black student for length of his hairstyle

By Pooja Salhotra, The Texas Tribune

Darryl George with members of his family. The Barbers Hill school district has punished George for his hairstyle because it violates a dress code policy limiting the length of male students' hair.

Bad Takes: Texas AG Ken Paxton's anti-cannabis crusade is the opposite of small government

By Kevin Sanchez

Marchers at a street protest demand cannabis reform.

U.S. Rep. Casar says rural GOP support can help pass his bill to connect Texas' grid

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Rep. Greg Casar speaks during Thursday's news conference promoting a bill to connect Texas' power grid with the rest of the nation.

To Texas With Love: What Russia's support of TEXIT tells us about the frayed nature of U.S. politics

By Michael Karlis

TNM President Daniel Miller delivers a petition demanding Texas Gov. Greg Abbott call a special session to discuss the possibility of TEXIT.
