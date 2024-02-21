Assclown Alert: Watering down a condemnation of white supremacy with the Texas GOP

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Rigastoli Texas GOP Chairman Matt Rinaldi, a former state representative, was elected to his current position in 2021.

How effin' hard can it be for the Republican Party of Texas to say it doesn't want white supremacists in its ranks? Apparently, pretty effin' hard.

With so much wacky shit going on right now, it might have been easy to miss that the Texas GOP's executive committee reversed course from a disastrous December vote where it refused to condemn white supremacy. Earlier this month, the group finally passed a resolution stating that the party "opposes anti-Semitism." The party also won't associate with those who "espouse anti-Semitism" or support attacks on Israel, according to the statement.

Last year's failed resolution arose after the party faced a shitstorm of bad publicity due to the leader of one of its biggest donor groups, Defend Texas Liberty, holding a seven-hour meeting with white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Fuentes, some may recall, is the online commentator who's called for a "holy war" against Jews and described Hitler as "really fucking cool" — just to name a couple of his ... ahem ... greatest hits.

While December's vote remains problematic for the Texas GOP, at least its executive committee finally did the right thing and issued a full-throated rejection of white supremacists, right?

Not. So. Fast.

As the Texas Tribune revealed in its reporting on the committee's latest vote, the new resolution is "significantly watered down" from the one rejected in December. Notably, the latest version eliminated any mention of Defend Texas Liberty or its leader, Jonathan Stickland.

Further, the new statement slashed language from the first resolution that would ban people from the party if they "tolerate" neo-Nazi ideology, Holocaust denial and antisemitism, according to the Trib.

How hard can it be for one of Texas' two largest political parties to do the right thing?

Unless, of course, these assclowns know they've allowed white supremacy to become so embedded in their base that doing the right thing is no longer a consideration.

