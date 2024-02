Worker at San Antonio's Brandeis High School dies from injury sustained in classroom

click to enlarge Screenshot / Google Maps Alfred Jimenez, known as "Known as Mr. Fred," sustained a severe injury while in a classroom at NISD's Brandeis High School.

An instructional assistant at San Antonio’s Brandeis High School died in the hospital over the weekend after sustaining a head injury on the campus almost two weeks ago, officials said.Alfred Jimenez, 73, known as “Mr. Fred,” sustained severe injuries in a classroom at the Northside Independent School District campus on Feb. 7, KSAT reports “The injury occurred while the employee was attempting to redirect a student. In the course of the interaction with the student, the employee fell to the floor and sustained a head injury,” district spokesperson Barry Perez said in a media statement.Jimenez had been an NISD employee since 2014, according to KSAT.Perez said counselors will be available to support students and staff on campus. NISD police are also investigating.This is a developing story.