Worker at San Antonio's Brandeis High School dies from injury sustained in classroom

The instructional assistant sustained a severe head injury during an 'interaction with a student,' according to district officials.

By on Mon, Feb 19, 2024 at 5:36 pm

click to enlarge Alfred Jimenez, known as "Known as Mr. Fred," sustained a severe injury while in a classroom at NISD's Brandeis High School. - Screenshot / Google Maps
Screenshot / Google Maps
Alfred Jimenez, known as "Known as Mr. Fred," sustained a severe injury while in a classroom at NISD's Brandeis High School.
An instructional assistant at San Antonio’s Brandeis High School died in the hospital over the weekend after sustaining a head injury on the campus almost two weeks ago, officials said.

Alfred Jimenez, 73, known as “Mr. Fred,” sustained severe injuries in a classroom at the Northside Independent School District campus on Feb. 7, KSAT reports.

“The injury occurred while the employee was attempting to redirect a student. In the course of the interaction with the student, the employee fell to the floor and sustained a head injury,” district spokesperson Barry Perez said in a media statement.

Jimenez had been an NISD employee since 2014, according to KSAT.

Perez said counselors will be available to support students and staff on campus. NISD police are also investigating.

This is a developing story.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current.

