Luxury brand Kimpton Hotels reveals name, more details about downtown San Antonio project

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Kimpton Hotels
The Kimpton Santo hotel include 347 guest rooms along with a steakhouse and a rooftop bar.
Luxury accommodations company Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants has unveiled the name of the 347-room property it's building in central San Antonio: Kimpton Santo.
Kimpton Santo, 423 S. Alamo, is situated between downtown and Southtown. The brand broke ground on the hotel Oct. 12
. It will include both new construction and the reuse of an 1850s-era school campus, according to officials with the brand.
The inspiration behind Kimpton Santo’s name stems from “the soulful essence of San Antonio’s namesake, Saint Anthony,” along with the history of the land on which the hotel resides, officials also said. The 10-story property will make use of several 19th century German-English schoolhouse buildings, which have been preserved and worked into the hotel’s design.
“Kimpton Santo’s design, service offering and location all blend together to bring one of the most exciting projects — part new build, part adaptive reuse — to San Antonio,” General Manager Lynn Snyder said in an emailed statement. “We look forward to being a cherished part of this beautiful city and a destination for exceptional service and amenities.”
Kimpton Santo will include a steakhouse and oyster bar along with an intimate cocktail bar and rooftop lounge. The hotel’s roof deck, lounge and pool will be the highest luxury open-air rooftop in the city, according to company officials. The deck will offer a panoramic view of the skyline, including the nearby Hemisfair Park, which borders the hotel.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed