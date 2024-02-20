FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

Wild brawl involving San Antonio's UIW men's basketball team goes viral

The Southland Conference said its officials are working with UIW and Texas A&M-Commerce, the other team involved in the altercation, to determine disciplinary action.

By on Tue, Feb 20, 2024 at 10:09 am

click to enlarge A UIW men's hoops player speeds past an opponent. - Courtesy Photo / UIW Athletics (Vashaun Newman)
Courtesy Photo / UIW Athletics (Vashaun Newman)
A UIW men's hoops player speeds past an opponent.
The University of the Incarnate Word men's basketball team grabbed national attention after an all-out brawl erupted following Monday's 76-72 overtime loss against Texas A&M-Commerce.

Following a missed half-court shot at the buzzer, players and coaches from the UIW Cardinals and the A&M-Commerce Lions lined up to shake hands. However, fists started flying when A&M-Commerce's Prince Davies appeared to say something to UIW's Alex Anderson.

Prompted by the exchange, a melee erupted at the Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, ESPN footage shows. Players and coaches from both teams cleared their benches and headed to the court to battle it out.


UIW's Elijah Davis got in a few good punches, while freshman Gabe Beny Til threw an overhand slap. Meanwhile, UIW forward Dylan Hayman appeared to get into a shoving match with a couple of A&M-Commerce players near half court.

Just as it seemed the players were being subdued, UIW's Marcus Glover charged across the court at the A&M-Commerce players, knocking a frazzled staffer off his feet. A&M-Commerce's team was already making its way to the locker room by that point.

A young girl in the crowd also appeared to be hurt during the skirmish, ESPN+ commentators said during the broadcast.

The brawl lasted about 90 seconds, according to the ESPN clip, which has since gone viral. Sports programs have also aired the footage.

UIW and A&M-Commerce released a joint statement following the altercation.

"The University of the Incarnate Word and Texas A&M University-Commerce apologize for the behavior exhibited by our respective men's basketball programs following the game on Monday night," the statement said. "There is no place in college sports for such actions. The unsportsmanlike conduct that occurred after the game does not reflect the values of the universities involved, as well as the Southland Conference and their member institutions."

Meanwhile, the Southland Conference said in a statement that its officials will work closely with both universities to determine what disciplinary action is appropriate, if any.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

